What you should know about buying a used RV

By Mark Polk, RV Education 101

Are you a first-time RV buyer?

Sometimes a used RV can be a great buy. There are many affordable used RVs with little use everywhere. You just need to find the right one. But just like buying any RV, there are things to look out for. You don’t want a disaster on your hands!

RVs are like automobiles because they depreciate rather than appreciate in value. Used RVs already suffered the brunt of depreciation, and the pricing usually reflects this. Pricing for a used RV involves many factors, including the age of the unit, the condition, the mileage (if applicable), and the options the RV is equipped with.

The most important consideration is the overall condition of the RV. A good reference guide to use is NADA pricing for RVs. The values listed in the NADA guide are based on the RV being in good condition. Good condition means that there is no damage and everything on the RV is in proper working condition. In other words, you should be able to buy the RV and use it with no problems or issues. If not, the price of the RV goes down. Note: You can access NADA pricing for RVs online.

In this used RV buying video, I offer some useful tips and tricks for buying a used RV.

