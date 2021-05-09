Which RVtravel.com newsletter do you get most excited to read?

OK, since you clicked on this poll through our RV Daily Tips newsletter, we’re guessing that means you like the Daily Tips newsletter enough to click through to read it. Right? OK, good. But which of our newsletters do you get most excited to read? Is it our Saturday newsletter, filled with wonderful articles, humor, contests, and travel advice? Is it our Sunday news newsletter, filled with all the latest news in the industry? Or is it the Daily Tips newsletter?

If it’s another newsletter (we do have more!), please let us know which one it is in the comments here. Also, please leave a comment saying why the newsletter you select is your favorite. Thanks!