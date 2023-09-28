Tips for storing those bulky water bottles while RVing

They crowd our RV countertops and can cause chaos in the RV cabinets. They are a necessity for us but seem difficult to store. I’m talking about reusable water bottles or insulated sports hydration bottles. We take hydration bottles whenever we RV, and they can be a nuisance to store in our small space. Add in the grandkids’ water bottles and I’ve got a big storage problem in a small RV space. If you struggle with this, too, perhaps you can use one of the tips that I share below for storing water bottles while RVing.

Rack ‘em up!

Wine rack. If you have a wine rack in your RV, it’s the perfect spot to store your water bottles. Most wine bottles are larger than common water containers, so a hydration bottle will easily fit inside a wine bottle slot.

Baskets to the rescue

Wicker basket. I like to use these baskets when the grandkids come along to RV with us. It easily contains everyone’s water bottle and folds up nearly flat when not in use.

Weirdly wonderful

Shoe organizer. Turns out an over-the-door shoe organizer like this one perfectly contains a water bottle in each pocket. You can hang the organizer on the inside of the RV’s pantry door along with snacks to take along on your next family hike.

Storage tips

Wash water bottles with warm, soapy water and rinse thoroughly. Let the bottles dry completely before storing. I store our water bottles with the lids fastened on. By doing this there’s no time lost while searching for a bottle’s matching lid. I make sure the spout remains open during storage to allow for minimum air exchange. Straws reside in a narrow space in the silverware drawer for the water bottles that require them.

