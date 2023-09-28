Boondocking truck camper captures Bigfoot evidence on camera?

By Cheri Sicard

Hannah Straight, Pharm.D., of the Dr. Hannah Straight YouTube channel has a strange encounter while out boondocking in her popup truck camper. Here’s her bigfoot evidence story and sighting…

She was awakened from a sound sleep to the sounds of someone rummaging through her truck cab, and when she peeked through the window she saw a large hulking shape too big to be human.

The next morning one of her open storage bins was outside and she found her belongings disheveled and disorganized.

Rather than leaving the area, which is probably what I would have done, Hannah decided to try and capture something on camera the following night. She did say she had “multiple forms of protection.” And while she has a pop-up truck camper, she went to bed that night with the camper down, just in case she had to make a quick exit.

In order to gather her Bigfoot evidence, she had cameras set up in the windows on all sides of the camper and a light in the back she could trigger along with the camera if she heard someone or something out there.

For hours nothing happened. Then the light and camera picked up footage of a large upright creature running through the woods behind Hannah’s camper. She did not know what it was, but seeing it freaked her out enough to get out of there.

Take a look and see what you think.

What’s the weirdest thing you ever saw while out camping? Drop a comment below!

