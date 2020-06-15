RV tire showing dangerous wear. What’s wrong?

We spotted this question on Facebook. What is happening is definitely a bad thing, and certainly dangerous. So we asked our RV tire expert Roger Marble to weigh in with his thoughts. We welcome your comments as well.



The problem:

“I’m sure someone has had the same issue as me. This tire is wearing on the inside and it’s the only tire doing so. I would automatically assume that the axle is bent. Any input from someone that has had the same issue would be greatly appreciated. The trailer is less than a year old.” — Jeff H.

Roger’s response:

It appears that the one-shoulder wear may be due to a bent or misaligned axle. In this case, negative camber (the bottom of the wheel is out farther than the top) could be the cause. I would suggest that you:

1. Find an alignment shop that can do trailer axles.

2. If the camber can be “fixed” have them do so. If they cannot, then you are probably looking at needing a new or replacement axle. Be sure to get one that has an equal or better strength rating.