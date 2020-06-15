RV tire showing dangerous wear. What’s wrong?

We spotted this question on Facebook. What is happening is definitely a bad thing, and certainly dangerous. So we asked our RV tire expert Roger Marble to weigh in with his thoughts. We welcome your comments as well.
The problem:
“I’m sure someone has had the same issue as me. This tire is wearing on the inside and it’s the only tire doing so. I would automatically assume that the axle is bent. Any input from someone that has had the same issue would be greatly appreciated. The trailer is less than a year old.” — Jeff H.
Roger’s response:
It appears that the one-shoulder wear may be due to a bent or misaligned axle. In this case, negative camber (the bottom of the wheel is out farther than the top) could be the cause. I would suggest that you:
1. Find an alignment shop that can do trailer axles.
2. If the camber can be “fixed” have them do so. If they cannot, then you are probably looking at needing a new or replacement axle. Be sure to get one that has an equal or better strength rating.
3. Confirm proper alignment for all the trailer axles and have the tire inspected. You might be able to keep the tire as a spare, but check its age and have it completely inspected inside and out.
4. One other thing to check is the actual scale weight on each axle and be sure you are not exceeding GAWR and that the load is evenly split axle to axle.
