Bears enters home, lounges on couch. Sad ending to story

This happened to the resident of a traditional home, but it can just as easily happen to an RVer camped in “bear country.” Every so often you hear a story like this. Sadly, this one, like many others, ends badly, with the bear being euthanized.

A bear’s natural drive to eat can overcome its wariness of humans. Bears that get too comfortable around people can learn to open doors.

In this case, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) personnel responded to a call placed by a Colorado Springs resident that a bear entered her home through a screen door.

CPW officers were called to a Northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood around 10:30 a.m., Sunday. When the officers arrived they discovered a 150-pound male bear still inside the home sitting on woman’s couch.

The bear entered the home by ripping a patio screen door. The resident was cooking bacon and was able to safely exit her home through her front door. CPW wildlife officers reported a birdfeeder outside the home and cat food was located by the patio screen door, which could have attracted the bear to the home.

Wildlife officers previously relocated the bear from a Northeast region neighborhood, however, it managed to navigate itself back into a populated neighborhood in an attempt to look for food. After assessing the situation, wildlife officials were able to euthanize the bear to protect residents from potentially dangerous attacks and additional property damage.

“It’s always a hard day when we have to euthanize a bear,” said District Wildlife Manager Cassidy English. “Our mission is to protect wildlife. When bears become habituated to people, they can become a threat to public safety. This is why it is so important that our community works together to keep wildlife wild.”

