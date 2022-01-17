Tornado flattens Tropicana RV Park in Fort Meyers, FL

A tornado with winds of up to 118 mph severely damaged several parts of Fort Meyers, Florida, including the Tropicana RV Park. The tornado was one of several that hit the area Sunday night.

The National Weather Service issued its first tornado warning for Fort Meyers at about 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday. The NWS said the storm was a category EF2, with winds up to 118 mph. It was the strongest wind speed recorded in Southwest Florida since 2016

No deaths were reported from the tornadoes, but minor injuries were reported. About 50 homes were either destroyed or severely damaged. You can also view an interview with a resident of the Tropicana RV Park here.