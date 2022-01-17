New Toyota Capstone pickup truck aimed at luxury buyer

PLANO, Texas – Full-sized trucks now have a new entry at the upper echelon of the segment. The new Tundra Capstone grade provides a premium collection of features and upgrades for those looking to elevate their truck experience. As the new halo grade in the Tundra lineup, Capstone builds on the already impressive features of Toyota’s all-new full-sized truck. Tundra Capstone will be arriving at dealerships this spring.

Article is based on a lightly edited press release

The new flagship of the Tundra lineup seamlessly crafts together premium, plush and power into a loaded package. The largest wheels ever offered on Tundra feature standard 22-inch chrome rims. At its front, Capstone’s grille features a color-keyed outer frame and a chrome inner mesh pattern complemented with subtle-yet-eye-catching chrome mirror caps, chrome “TUNDRA” tailgate inserts and chrome trim accents.

Automatic running boards welcome everyone into the premium cabin experience that is highlighted by standard semi-aniline leather-trimmed seats. Not only are the seats luxury-grade, but they also tout stylish perforation and a Capstone-only black-and-white color combination. The center console and passenger-side dash are accented with authentic dark American walnut with an open-pore finish that highlights the wood grain. On the dash the walnut inlay surrounds a Capstone logo which illuminates when the doors are opened. Capstone is the only Tundra grade to feature acoustic glass on the front doors for more exterior sound deadening.

Drivers will appreciate the leather-trimmed heated steering wheel and large 12.3-inch digital Multi-Informational Display. The standard 10-inch color Head-Up Display provides an option that drivers can keep eyes in line with the road ahead.

The large, 14-inch multimedia touchscreen display comes standard on Capstone, controlling the all-new Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota’s Texas-based Connected Technologies team. The new system offers an improved user experience thanks to new sight, touch and voice activation. With Intelligent Assistant available through Drive Connect, simple phrases like “Hey Toyota” awakens the system for voice-activated commands to search for directions, find Places of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. The cloud-based native navigation system, aptly named Cloud Navigation, offered through Drive Connect allows for real-time Over the Air updates for mapping and POI, and Google POI data is integrated to ensure up-to-date search capability. The new system also supports standard wireless Apple CarPlay®and Android Auto™ compatibility.

The new Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for simultaneous dual Bluetooth phone connectivity. A Wi-Fi Connect subscription offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices by turning Tundra into an AT&T Hotspot* and also the ability to link your separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle with Integrated Streaming. Speaking of audio, Capstone offers an impressive 12-speaker JBL Premium Audio system for auditory delight.

For ease of entry and exit, Capstone offers standard power running boards, and it also boasts a standard power bed step for ease of entry in the truck bed. Complementing the Tundra’s new multilink rear suspension system, Capstone offers available Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and load-leveling rear height control air suspension.

The 2022 Capstone grade will be offered in one body configuration: CrewMax with a 5.5-foot bed. Available colors include Wind Chill Pearl, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red and Blueprint.

Plush, But Tough

An elevated cabin and loaded-to-the-gills truck sitting on 22s doesn’t mean performance and toughness need to be sacrificed. Capstone is powered by the impressive new i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain that produces 437 horsepower and 583 lb.-ft. of torque. i-FORCE MAX relies on a twin-turbo V6 engine but features a unique motor generator within the bell housing between the engine and 10-speed automatic transmission designed to provide maximum performance and maximum efficiency.

Resting on a new fully boxed, high-strength-steel frame, Capstone has a maximum towing capacity of 10,340 pounds. During towing applications, the hybrid system provides additional power and torque, while during city driving it focuses on a quiet ride with improved efficiency. For highway driving, responsive linear power delivery is the name of the game, and off-highway exploration is further enhanced thanks to peak torque performance being achieved early in the RPM range.

The new Sheet-Molded Compound (SMC) bed construction features reinforced aluminum cross members under the bed and offers added protection against dents, impact dings and rust compared to traditional steel decks. Maximum payload for Capstone is 1,485 pounds.

For added cushion for the crew, the cabin is mounted to the frame with hydraulic cab mounts. Drive Mode Select offers the driver the ability to select a driving mode depending upon preference, and standard features include settings for Eco, Normal and Sport. With available Load-Leveling Rear Height Control Air Suspension and Adaptive Variable Suspension settings expand to include Comfort, Sport S, Sport S+ and Custom. For example, using the SPORT or SPORT+ settings i-FORCE MAX makes use of the electric motor’s instantaneous responsiveness. While the electric motor does the bulk of the work at lower speeds, once above 18 mph the gasoline engine assumes primary operation for excellent performance in the mid- and high-speed range. When in TOW/HAUL mode, the i-FORCE MAX system is constantly in tandem operation to provide impressive acceleration and torque for towing needs.

The view around this truck is improved as well due to Tundra’s cameras, displaying multiple exterior angles that are viewable from the available 14-inch touchscreen or the standard Digital Display Rearview Mirror. Whether pulling into a parking spot or trailering, drivers will appreciate Panoramic View Monitor that displays a top-down view of the truck. Views include the rear truck bed to check on cargo, a rear split view to show what’s nearby on each side of the trailer and a hitch view to assist with trailer connecting.

The Towing Technology Package comes standard on Capstone, and it includes Trailer Back Guidance, which aids in overall maneuvering of trailers, as well as the Straight Path Assist feature, which is designed to ensure your truck and trailer will back up in a straight line. The available 360-degree cameras aid with visibility and tough-to-see areas around the truck and trailer. When connected with Toyota’s integrated trailer brake controller, the Blind Spot Monitor can recognize blind spots for not just the truck but the trailer as well.

Toyota Safety Sense

Capstone, like all Tundra grades, comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, Toyota’s active safety system. It includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection that features multiple enhancements over the previous generation, including not only detecting the vehicle ahead but also a pedestrian in low light, bicyclist in daytime, an oncoming vehicle and a pedestrian at intersections when making a turn. At intersections, the system is designed to detect an oncoming vehicle or pedestrian when performing a left-hand turn and provide audio/visual alerts and automatic braking in certain conditions. Emergency steering assist is an additional function designed to detect pedestrians and stabilize the driver’s emergency evasive steering maneuvers and help prevent lane departure.

Tundra will be equipped with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). Lane Departure Alert is designed to notify the driver via audible alert if it senses the vehicle is leaving the lane without engaging a turn signal. When DRCC is set and engaged, Lane Tracing Assist is designed to assist the driver by providing a slight steering force to help center the vehicle in its lane using visible lane markers or a preceding vehicle.

Automatic High Beams are designed to detect preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switch between high beam and low beam headlights. Road Sign Assist is designed to recognize certain road sign information using a forward-facing camera and display them on the multi-information display (MID).

Toyota’s Rear Seat Reminder comes standard on Capstone and all 2022 Tundras. The feature can note whether a rear door was opened within 10 minutes of the vehicle being turned on, or at any time after the vehicle has been turned on, with a reminder message in the instrument cluster after the engine is turned off, accompanied by multitone chimes.

In addition to the TSS 2.5 system, other standard safety features include Blind Spot Monitor which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes. Rear Cross Traffic Alert can offer added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking is designed to implement brake control when there’s a possibility of a collision with a stationary object, approaching vehicle or while parking.

Limited Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota’s 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. Toyota dealers have complete details on the limited warranty. Tundra also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.