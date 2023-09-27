Tour artist’s colorful restored 1970 Roadrunner travel trailer

In the short video below, the team from Adventure Sports Network join jewelry artist Eileen Ricigliano for a tour of her amazing restored 1970 Roadrunner travel trailer.

Eileen says she never planned to restore a vintage trailer, let alone live in it full-time. It just kind of happened and fell into place, and once she saw the 1970 Roadrunner travel trailer, she instantly knew that this was for her.

She says that full-time RV living is actually easier than she expected it to be, but her philosophy is to always keep things simple.

The Roadrunner travel trailer serves as more than just Eileen’s home—it’s also her traveling silversmith studio. She says living in the trailer on the road has enhanced her jewelry business as she can stop along the way to buy turquoise and other supplies. She’s also learned from people she met whom she would have never encountered had she been tethered to one spot.

The trailer already had its distinctive Southwest-style exterior paint when Eileen found it. She has since kept it up and enhanced it. The Southwest décor continues inside, too. She even uses arrows as curtain rods.

She kept as many original vintage elements as was practical. The turquoise-colored original sink and stove inspired the color palette for the rest of the interior design.

The Roadrunner travel trailer might be small but that does not stop it from being highly functional. The front U-shaped seating area quickly converts to a bed. A dining table also can be set up or taken down in seconds.

If there is a bathroom, the video doesn’t mention it or show it, so I am assuming not. That would be a deal breaker for me with full-time RV Living, but Eileen appears to be thriving.

