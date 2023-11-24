Friday, November 24, 2023

First look: 2024 Airstream Rangeline Class B with pop top

By Cheri Sicard
Airstream Rangeline

Join Gabby from RVs with Gabby for a first-look tour of an innovative new Airstream, the 2024 Airstream Rangeline with the pop top option.

Built on a Ram ProMaster® chassis, the Rangeline provides a lower-priced, gas-powered alternative to Airstream’s Mercedes-Benz® Sprinter van Class B’s.

Upon walking inside, two shoe cubbies invite you to remove your footwear (which does help cut down on dirt).

I like the way the table extends, contracts, and swivels so that you can adjust it to meet your needs at any given time.

The kitchen features an induction cooktop that stores away in a drawer when not in use. There’s also a simple microwave and a small fridge/freezer. A single stainless steel sink with an adjustable faucet is just big enough to be functional. I like the built-in cubbies for spices and other kitchen essentials.

A Bluetooth JBL speaker hangs above the kitchen, but an extra nice feature is the fact that you can remove the wireless speaker and take it outside with you.

Another one of the nice features, in my opinion, is the traditional RV toilet and black water tank in this rig. If you prefer this type of toilet to the cassette toilets found in most of these Class B motorhomes, the Airstream Rangeline is a good option. So, no taking the cassette out to dump.

Also unique is the fact that there is no propane whatsoever on board, so you will never run out of propane as everything runs off the electrical system and solar.

Of course, most unique of all is the rig’s pop-up top that provides additional sleeping space. It’s nice that they included charging ports up top so you can keep your phone or tablet with you. The drawer that doubles as a step to help you get into bed is another bit of brilliant innovation.

There’s another large fold-down bed in the back of the rig that will comfortably fit someone up to 6’6”.

A small but functional wet bath rounds out the rig.

More nice features of the 2024 Airstream Rangeline

  • Heated tanks
  • 2,000-watt pure sine wave inverter
  • 2,800-watt Cummins gas-fueled generator
  • 200 watts solar
  • Gear tie-downs in the back of the van
  • Comfortable high-end leather seating throughout
  • Built-in pet bowl drawer

What’s not to like?

I am nitpicking, but an automatic, as opposed to manual, awning would have been nice. On the plus side, however, it does cover almost the entire side of the motorhome.

A convection microwave would have added far more functionality than the simple microwave that comes in the Rangeline. For an RV this expensive, I don’t think that’s asking too much, is it?

I also question why the kitchen drawers are two different colors. In my opinion, it breaks up the space and makes it look smaller.

2024 Airstream Rangeline specs

  • Ram ProMaster® 3500 chassis
  • 6L Pentastar® V6 24V VVT engine
  • 50 state emissions
  • Length: 20’11”
  • MPG: 18-20
  • UBW: 7,661 lbs. (7,994 lbs. with Pop-Top)
  • OCCC: 1,689 lbs. (1,356 lbs. with Pop-Top)
  • Fresh water: 28 gallons
  • Gray water: 19 gallons
  • Black water: 12 gallons
  • 13,500 BTU air conditioner with soft start
  • Solar: 200 watts
  • 30-amp service
  • Warranty: 3-year/36,000 miles
  • Ram powertrain warranty: 5-years/100,000 miles
  • MSRP: $147, 570

Learn more about the 2024 Airstream Rangeline here.

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.


