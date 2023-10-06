Tour the 2024 Jayco Seneca XT 29T Super Class C motorhome

In the video below, join Mike Drudge from Vogt RV World and take a tour of the brand-new 2024 Jayco Seneca XT 29T Super Class C motorhome.

Starting outside, I was impressed by the huge amount of storage under the RV and the stylish full-body paint job. You’ll find lots of pass-through and additional cargo storage. So if you like to haul a lot of gear, this one has you covered. Motion sensor lights illuminate these areas so you can always see what’s going on.

I like all the fiberglass on this unit, too. The front and rear end caps and the roof are all molded fiberglass, which means fewer places for unwanted water to leak in.

Spacious-feeling interior

The interior also impresses, starting with the fact that there is no slide, which means less to break. Nonetheless, the interior feels spacious.

A HUGE U-shaped sofa fills the back area, giving it plenty of seating space that, of course, converts to sleeping space. You can comfortably seat six or more people here. And when converting to a bed, it all folds into a single ENORMOUS bed. You don’t even have to convert it manually! Flip a switch on the wall and the seating folds itself into an 80” X 96” bed automatically.

Of course, you will find another bed over the cab. That one is rated for a whopping 750 pounds, so know that you can comfortably sleep more than just the kids up there.

The Lagun-style dining tables store away when not in use, further opening up the living space.

I always like layouts with a central bath—and this one has it. Taller folks will appreciate the height in here. Our host in the video is over 6 feet tall and he has plenty of headroom to spare. I also like how Jayco reinforces their shower floors for extra stability.

The backside of the bathroom wall is used for coat hooks and hanging storage.

I will say this layout makes the kitchen floor space a bit cramped, but it’s still workable for a single cook. I do love the HUGE farm-style sink in the kitchen and the convection microwave.

Refrigerator options include an 18-cubic-foot residential-style refrigerator or a 15-cubic-foot 12-volt refrigerator.

More nice features of the 2024 Jayco Seneca XT 29T Super Class C motorhome

Heated holding tanks

Outside TV

Automatic awning

Off-road tires

Telescoping ladder stores in a storage bay, not mounted to the RV

Day-and-night shades throughout

Wireless charging pad

Insignia Smart TV on a tilting televator for optimal viewing

Porcelain foot flush toilet

Convection microwave

Water filtration system

What can be improved?

As I mentioned above, the kitchen is a bit cramped. I also prefer a gas/electric fridge, but that’s me—and I know this option is going away in most new RVs. Also, it only has a 2-burner stove, which seems small for this size motorhome.

2024 Jayco Seneca XT 29T Super Class C motorhome specs

Ford F-600 chassis with 6.7-liter, 10-speed power stroke engine (that’s the one in the video, but know they are changing to an F-550)

10-gallon direct spark water heater

Xantrex 2000-watt pure sine wave inverter

30,000 BTU furnace

6K diesel Onan quiet generator

15K AC unit

Length: 30’2”

50-amp service

GVWR: 19,500 pounds

GCWR: 31,500 pounds

MSRP: Starts at $286, 800

Learn more about the 2024 Jayco Seneca XT here.

