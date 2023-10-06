RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 6, 2023

Issue 2225

Today’s thought

“Don’t give in to your fears. If you do, you won’t be able to talk to your heart.” ―Paulo Coelho

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Noodle Day!

On this day in history: 1884 – The Naval War College of the United States is founded in Rhode Island. 1961 – President John F. Kennedy advises Americans to build fallout shelters. [We bet a lot of our readers remember that. Do you?]

Tip of the Day

Cut your RV lifestyle expenses!

By Bob Difley

Speaking in general terms, it seems the theme of every election is something like cutting the deficit, eliminating waste and becoming more efficient, which soon becomes the focus of every new government as it takes control. New ideas will be proposed, changes made, and the economy will continue, one way or another, good or bad, depending on your viewpoint. So for my two cents, I thought I would offer the following list of money-saving ideas, tips for reducing costs, and becoming more efficient—just like at the bigger House in D.C. Add yours in the comments section (minus political commentary, please).

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Interior lights in RV only work when plugged into shoreline power. Is that normal?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s interior 12v lights work when the motorhome is plugged in to external power and the converter is on. When running off of the battery, they don’t work unless the ignition key is turned to Accessory. Is this normal? We just bought it recently and are trying to learn how to operate things. —Jeffrey, 1986 Itasca

In the RV Shop with Dustin

What should I look for when inspecting my RV roof?

Whether you own a million-dollar unit or you have an entry-level RV, my message to you will be the same: It needs to be maintained! One of the best ways to maintain your RV is by consistently inspecting the unit, including inspecting the RV roof.

I am often asked, “What should I look for when inspecting my RV roof?” The video below shows just that!

Video of the day

Beginner Rockhounding: How to build a rockhounding starter kit

By Cheri Sicard

Many RVers find rockhounding and mineral, crystal, and/or fossil collecting a rewarding hobby. It gets them out into nature and connected to the locales they visit, it engages the mind and body, and they never know what kind of treasures they may find. But what if you are new to it and don’t know where to begin? The beginner rockhounding video below from the team at Let’s Go Geo, provides a good first step. In it, you’ll learn how to put together a beginner rockhounding starter kit that will set your explorations on the right path.

Prospecting for more than gold. Find diamonds, and more, on your RV travels

By Randall Brink

Gold is not the only valuable mineral on the earth. RV prospectors who find themselves traversing an area of the country barren of gold might well consider searching for other exciting and valuable mineral deposits, such as diamonds. All but a few U.S. states claim valuable minerals or gems beneath their land surfaces. Forty-five states have declared a state gemstone, rock, or mineral, and quite a few boast all three. Learn more.

Reader poll

When it comes to watching TV and movies on the road, how do you most often watch?

Brand-new book! Van and RV Camping at State Recreation Areas

Our friends at Roundabout Publications have done it again—they’ve published another helpful book for RVers. This one is for RV camping at 656 camping areas at 415 state recreation areas across 30 states. This includes camping locations at off-highway vehicle areas, state beaches, state recreation areas and sites, state vehicular recreation areas and more. Having this book will save you money! Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Help prevent critters from getting into your RV

Longtime RVtravel.com reader and frequent (always helpful) commenter Jim Johnson offered this tip in the comments recently: “If our outdoor RV rugs are going to be laid out for more than a few days, I always pretreat the under area with food grade diatomaceous earth. And I’ll sprinkle a little more on the ground just under the perimeter of our travel trailer. The food grade version costs a bit more, but is absolutely non-toxic to pets and vertebrate wildlife. However, it is toxic to most insects, and rodents don’t seem to like it. Our rugs without the DE area pretreatment invariably have ant farms underneath. Those with DE are usually free of ants – including fire ants. Squirrels climb the nearby shrubs but typically go around rather than under our trailer. Have yet to see a mouse or rat. Food grade diatomaceous earth can be purchased at most farm animal feed retailers.” [Also available on Amazon.] –Thanks for the great tip, Jim!

Recipe of the Day

Cheryl’s Hot Beefs

by Cheryl Beyer from Bloomington, MN

Wow, this shredded beef is rich with flavor. We opted to use the slow cooker and after the chuck roast simmers it’s tender and just melts in your mouth. There are a few simple ingredients and the Crock Pot does all the magic. The beef and juices have a rich flavor that has a hint of smoke. Serve on a bun for an easy Crock Pot meal. Everyone will love these sandwiches. We had an issue finding onion buns, but these were delish on a regular bun. We served it with a little bit of the juice from the slow cooker.

Trivia

Wrigley’s gum was the first product with a barcode to be scanned at a supermarket (in 1974).

*When you’re on a hiking trail you’ve probably noticed small markers telling you you’re on the right path. Usually they’re found bolted to a tree. What are they called and why are they called that? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Georgia Moonpie (“GMP”, a Golden Retriever) is the 8-year-old love of her parents’ lives! She is a seasoned RVer and loves trips to Whitefish, MT, Key West, FL, and Badlands, SD. She is always ready to greet and put a smile on everyone’s face she meets, and she is always ready to ride!” —Don Reynolds

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

The sergeant major yelled, “Private Philpott, I didn’t see you at camouflage training this morning!” Philpott replied, “Thank you, sir!”

