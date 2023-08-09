First look! 2024 NeXus Rebel Super C 31R motorhome

Matt, from Matt’s RV Reviews (one of our reader’s favorite RV vloggers), produced the video below to show everyone the brand-new 2024 NeXus Rebel Super C motorhome. In the video, Matt and his better half, Andrea, tour the Rebel model 31R.

Relatively new for this motorhome is a Chevy Chassis. Or that is what Matt says. However, contrary to this video, the NeXus website still lists this motorhome as being built on an International chassis.

This motorhome features a one-piece fiberglass roof and Azdel composite wall construction.

I like that you can use the bed with the slides in, keeping the coach functional during quick overnight stops.

The over-cab bunk holds 500 lbs. and is impressively tall.

The motorhome seems open, but Matt points out that is because it does not have a sofa, only a dinette. Personally, I would prefer had it been the other way around.

The kitchen features a large stainless steel farmhouse sink, solid countertops, a convection microwave oven, and a 3-burner Dometic cooktop. I especially appreciated the large GE compressor-style refrigerator and the large adjustable shelf pantry.

The bedroom has an entire wall of closets and drawers, so there is plenty of wardrobe space. You’ll find a queen-sized bed in the bedroom slide out; however, it’s disappointing they didn’t include under-bed storage.

More nice features of the NeXus Rebel Super C 31R motorhome

Outdoor television

Pass-through underbelly storage

12,000-pound hitch and towing capacity

Onan 8000 generator

2 A/C units

Auto-leveling

Three things Matt and Andrea like about the NeXus Rebel 31R

The huge amount of large drawers and storage in the bedroom

The well-laid-out and functional kitchen

The spacious feel of the coach, including deep slide outs and walking floorspace

Three things Matt and Andrea don’t like about the NeXus Rebel 31R

No 50-amp power cord reel

No bedroom pocket door—only a privacy curtain

The transition between cab and living space has a drop-down and is not an easy transition.

NeXus Rebel 31R specs

350 HP Duramax Diesel Engine

700 Ft.-Lb. Torque

Length: 30’7”

50-amp, 120-volt distribution panel

GVWR: 19,500 lbs.

GCWR: 34,000 lbs.

Fuel Capacity: 65 gallons

Fresh water: 45 gallons

Gray water: 50 gallons

Black water: 50 gallons

LP: 20.3 gallons

Water heater: 6 gallons

MSRP: $274,451

Learn more about NeXus Rebel Super C motorhomes here.