First look! 2024 NeXus Rebel Super C 31R motorhome

Matt, from Matt’s RV Reviews (one of our reader’s favorite RV vloggers), produced the video below to show everyone the brand-new 2024 NeXus Rebel Super C motorhome. In the video, Matt and his better half, Andrea, tour the Rebel model 31R.
Relatively new for this motorhome is a Chevy Chassis. Or that is what Matt says. However, contrary to this video, the NeXus website still lists this motorhome as being built on an International chassis.
This motorhome features a one-piece fiberglass roof and Azdel composite wall construction.
I like that you can use the bed with the slides in, keeping the coach functional during quick overnight stops.
The over-cab bunk holds 500 lbs. and is impressively tall.
The motorhome seems open, but Matt points out that is because it does not have a sofa, only a dinette. Personally, I would prefer had it been the other way around.
The kitchen features a large stainless steel farmhouse sink, solid countertops, a convection microwave oven, and a 3-burner Dometic cooktop. I especially appreciated the large GE compressor-style refrigerator and the large adjustable shelf pantry.
The bedroom has an entire wall of closets and drawers, so there is plenty of wardrobe space. You’ll find a queen-sized bed in the bedroom slide out; however, it’s disappointing they didn’t include under-bed storage.
More nice features of the NeXus Rebel Super C 31R motorhome
- Outdoor television
- Pass-through underbelly storage
- 12,000-pound hitch and towing capacity
- Onan 8000 generator
- 2 A/C units
- Auto-leveling
Three things Matt and Andrea like about the NeXus Rebel 31R
- The huge amount of large drawers and storage in the bedroom
- The well-laid-out and functional kitchen
- The spacious feel of the coach, including deep slide outs and walking floorspace
Three things Matt and Andrea don’t like about the NeXus Rebel 31R
- No 50-amp power cord reel
- No bedroom pocket door—only a privacy curtain
- The transition between cab and living space has a drop-down and is not an easy transition.
NeXus Rebel 31R specs
- 350 HP Duramax Diesel Engine
- 700 Ft.-Lb. Torque
- Length: 30’7”
- 50-amp, 120-volt distribution panel
- GVWR: 19,500 lbs.
- GCWR: 34,000 lbs.
- Fuel Capacity: 65 gallons
- Fresh water: 45 gallons
- Gray water: 50 gallons
- Black water: 50 gallons
- LP: 20.3 gallons
- Water heater: 6 gallons
- MSRP: $274,451