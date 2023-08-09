Wednesday, August 9, 2023

First look! 2024 NeXus Rebel Super C 31R motorhome

By Cheri Sicard
Matt, from Matt’s RV Reviews (one of our reader’s favorite RV vloggers), produced the video below to show everyone the brand-new 2024 NeXus Rebel Super C motorhome. In the video, Matt and his better half, Andrea, tour the Rebel model 31R.

Relatively new for this motorhome is a Chevy Chassis. Or that is what Matt says. However, contrary to this video, the NeXus website still lists this motorhome as being built on an International chassis.

This motorhome features a one-piece fiberglass roof and Azdel composite wall construction.

I like that you can use the bed with the slides in, keeping the coach functional during quick overnight stops.

The over-cab bunk holds 500 lbs. and is impressively tall.

The motorhome seems open, but Matt points out that is because it does not have a sofa, only a dinette. Personally, I would prefer had it been the other way around.

The kitchen features a large stainless steel farmhouse sink, solid countertops, a convection microwave oven, and a 3-burner Dometic cooktop. I especially appreciated the large GE compressor-style refrigerator and the large adjustable shelf pantry.

The bedroom has an entire wall of closets and drawers, so there is plenty of wardrobe space. You’ll find a queen-sized bed in the bedroom slide out; however, it’s disappointing they didn’t include under-bed storage.

More nice features of the NeXus Rebel Super C 31R motorhome

  • Outdoor television
  • Pass-through underbelly storage
  • 12,000-pound hitch and towing capacity
  • Onan 8000 generator
  • 2 A/C units
  • Auto-leveling

Three things Matt and Andrea like about the NeXus Rebel 31R

  • The huge amount of large drawers and storage in the bedroom
  • The well-laid-out and functional kitchen
  • The spacious feel of the coach, including deep slide outs and walking floorspace

Three things Matt and Andrea don’t like about the NeXus Rebel 31R

  • No 50-amp power cord reel
  • No bedroom pocket door—only a privacy curtain
  • The transition between cab and living space has a drop-down and is not an easy transition.

NeXus Rebel 31R specs

  • 350 HP Duramax Diesel Engine
  • 700 Ft.-Lb. Torque
  • Length: 30’7”
  • 50-amp, 120-volt distribution panel
  • GVWR: 19,500 lbs.
  • GCWR: 34,000 lbs.
  • Fuel Capacity: 65 gallons
  • Fresh water: 45 gallons
  • Gray water: 50 gallons
  • Black water: 50 gallons
  • LP: 20.3 gallons
  • Water heater: 6 gallons
  • MSRP: $274,451

Learn more about NeXus Rebel Super C motorhomes here.

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicardhttps://cannademy.com/
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
