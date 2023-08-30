First look! 2024 Rockwood Geo Pro 20BHS Travel Trailer

In the video below, the team from Rousseau’s RV Walkthroughs is here to give us a first-look tour of the 2024 Rockwood Geo Pro 20BHS travel trailer. The new 2024 model has some exciting changes over previous years’ Rockwood Geos.

The 20BHS model features a dinette slide and bunk beds. I like how all three windows in the slide open in order to provide some nice cross-breezes. You don’t often see that in slides, especially on small rigs.

Considering the small size of this trailer, I was surprised at the LARGE pass-through storage underneath.

The half door that leads to the bottom bunk is another great idea, as this area is often used for storage and the door provides easy access from the outside. You can also fold the top bunk up in order to give you even more storage, provided you don’t need the extra bunks for sleeping.

I love, love, love the fact that you can still use the bathroom and kitchen with the slide in.

What’s new for 2024 in the Rockwood Geo Pro?

Different exterior color, slightly. It’s no longer white but a very pale gray.

No more scissor jacks. They have installed a new style of “quick drop” stabilizer jacks.

Easy to close slam-latch exterior compartment doors.

The outdoor shower has changed to an outdoor rinse cord. I am not really sure what the difference is, but the video says it is different from previous years and now more practical.

The keyless entry is gone in favor of a regular lock and key on the front door.

Winegard 360 system instead of antenna, use it with the optional wireless plan.

Smart TV.

The 12-volt fridge has a different exterior look than past models—it’s now a stylish and practical black glass front.

1,800-watt inverter (it used to be 1,000 watts).

The bathroom is significantly different. There used to be a sink built into the shower; now there is a drop-down sink.

Every trailer comes with a small touch-up kit to fix things like nicks in cabinets.

Cabinets now have easy-close magnetic closings—a nice feature as there is less to break.

More nice features of the 2024 Rockwood Geo Pro 20BHS Travel Trailer

Automotive-grade front window

Exterior gas griddle

Large power awning

Power jack

MaxxAir bathroom fan

Independent suspension

Tank heaters

300 lb. receiver hitch on the back

You can monitor the entire trailer through your phone

What’s not to like

While the drop-down sink is better than a sink in the shower, its placement is still pretty awkward as with the sink down, the toilet is blocked. Maybe in practice this isn’t a big deal, but it sure seems strange.

There is a large closet you can opt to use as a pantry, or remove a shelf and have hanging wardrobe storage, but it seems you can have one or the other, not both.

With a cargo-carrying capacity of only 948 pounds, you are going to have to be very careful about how you pack this rig.

2024 Rockwood Geo Pro 20BHS Travel Trailer Specs

Length: 21’2”

UVW: 3,547 lbs.

CCC: 948 lbs.

6-gallon gas/electric water heater

Fresh water: 31 gallons

Gray water: 27 gallons

Black water: 27 gallons

MSRP: $32,995

Learn more about this trailer here.

