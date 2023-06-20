Tour nuCamp’s Cirrus 620 Lightweight Short Bed Truck Camper

Dustin, from Hartleys Auto & RV Center, gives us a tour of an amazing short-bed truck camper—amazing in that it is designed for short-bed half-ton trucks but still packs in all the features you would expect in a larger truck camper.

Made by nuCamp, the Cirrus 620 is an all-season truck camper.

It is small, so if you are extra tall it might feel a bit claustrophobic inside. Nonetheless, it has a lot to offer.

Over the cab, you will find a queen-sized bed outfitted with the Froli sleep system so you and your significant other can sleep in comfort. If you are not familiar with the Froli system, its lightweight modular parts act like bed springs to provide support where you need it.

They make good use of the space, as storage cabinets surround the bed. Some other nice touches include bedside cup holders and a charging station. Not to mention you can fall asleep while gazing at the stars through the HUGE skylight front window.

The comfortable dinette provides additional sleeping space by converting into a 30” by 78” bed.

An impressive array of large storage cabinets and smaller storage cubbies can be found throughout the small space, allowing for plenty of gear and clothing to come along.

I love, love, love the full sliding back screen door that will allow lots of ventilation plus give you a great view.

The regular door has more thought put into it than any other RV door I have seen, as well. It has a place to hang the fire extinguisher, two storage cubbies, a screened window and even a built-in space for a trash bag. Brilliant!

Even though this camper may be tiny, it still has a 5-gallon cassette toilet inside. You would never know it as it is hidden under the seating. But it’s there. No more having to go out in the middle of the night to use the bathroom.

You’ll find a medium-sized 12-volt fridge with a teeny tiny freezer compartment in the kitchen area. Above this is a 12-volt ventilation fan.

More awesome features of the Cirrus 620 Short Bed Truck Camper

5-gallon cassette toilet

Dual-paned windows

Double blinds: screen and blackout

Alde heat and hot water system

Swivel table in dinette area

Air conditioner

Corning microwave

100-hour lithium battery

Electric power jacks

Nautilus water system

Outdoor shower

Electric awning

20-pound propane tank

Learn more about nuCamp’s Cirrus truck campers here.

