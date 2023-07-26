Tour Optimized Overlanding’s unusual gull wing popup truck camper

Without a doubt, one of the most unique truck campers I have ever seen, Optimized Overlanding’s unique gull wing popup camper marries elements of teardrop trailers and popup campers for the best of both worlds. In the video below, Mike Henderson from Optimized Overlanding takes us on a tour of the popup camper on the Adventure Van Expo YouTube channel.

Optimized Overlanding designed this camper in order to put the most functionality possible into the smallest space. However, they wanted everything to be easy to access and use.

Case in point, the unique gull wing design lets you access the full kitchen from outside the camper. This part reminded me of a teardrop kitchen, but it had lots more features. There’s a sink and counter pull-out, a small 50-liter fridge/freezer, and an oven you can even use while driving down the road.

The kitchen storage design seems to have a specific place for everything you need, making maximum efficient use of space.

The opposite side gull wing houses the propane tank and tools, as well as ample storage boxes and drawers.

The rear door contains a shower that you can use outside or, by putting a shower mat down, inside.

The popup on the camper sets up in seconds with the bed already made.

While the interior is small, it has space to put a portable toilet or extra storage boxes.

One possible downside—they do recommend a flatbed truck for this camper as it has the most space.

Optimized Overlanding Popup Truck Camper specs

Pop-top with queen-sized bed

750 lbs.

200W solar

2000W inverter/charger

5-gallon fresh water tank

50L refrigerator

Fold-down kitchen and sink

Shower

Awning

LED flood and interior lighting

MSRP: $25,000

Learn more about this camper here.

