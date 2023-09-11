Tour a restored 1957 Boles Aero Estrellita vintage travel trailer

In the video below we join the team from BossaNova Life, who joins vintage trailer owner Faith Carpenter to tour her classic 1957 Boles Aero Estrellita vintage travel trailer.

Boles Aero always made exceptional quality trailers and it is an absolute delight to see one so lovingly restored to its former glory.

The 28-foot Boles Aero Estrellita might look beautiful now but it was in a rough shape when Faith and her husband first acquired it. Even the siding was irreparably damaged. Unable to get replacements, Faith’s husband used Harbor Freight supplies to fashion an alternative that looks almost like it was there all along.

The couple did a lot of work on the vintage trailer’s interior too. It did have all the original appliances, but the rest of the inside was painted bright yellow to match them. Yow! Instead, they took it all back to its original wood finish, including the ceiling. They even have the original wall-mounted can opener that came with the trailer.

As Boles Aeros are constructed with an all-aluminum frame, rot was one problem the restorers did not have to worry about. That frame also helps to keep the weight low, at around 3,000 pounds. According to Faith, her vintage Boles Aero tows like a dream.

They also added modern amenities like solar and an inverter in order to comfortably camp off grid, and they switched out the lights for LEDs, although the fixtures remain vintage. A rooftop air conditioner/heater/dehumidifier keeps things inside comfortable.

The bedroom has a full-sized bed and a crazy amount of storage drawers and closets. The rear of the trailer houses a super-roomy bathroom that even has a small bathtub.

It’s a super-smart layout built to high quality. They don’t make them like this anymore, but I sure wish they did.

##RVDT2207