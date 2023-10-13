First look: European VW T7 California Concept camper van

Volkswagen recently premiered the VW T7 California Concept camper van and its middle name is VERSATILITY! While other California camper vans have been on the road, Volkswagen made some big changes with the T7 California Concept camper van. The team from A Bus and Beyond [55K subscribers, 13M views] recently traveled to Dusseldorf for the premiere and give us a first-look tour in the video below.

Unfortunately, at least as of now, Volkswagen has no plans to sell the T7 California Concept van in California, or anywhere else in the U.S. for that matter. But if you are curious how Europeans will be camping, the video below will show you.

Based on the long version of the T7 Multivan, the VW T7 California Concept van is both longer and wider than its predecessor, the T6.1.

Another huge difference over previous models are the sliding doors on both sides of the van, which opens it up to more convenient outdoor living space.

The VW T7 California Concept van is a hybrid, making it practical as a daily driver while still allowing it to seamlessly travel long distances when on the road.

The van comes with lithium-ion batteries and a 300-watt inverter for 12-volt off-grid power. It comes with optional seating for five or seven. But, get this, you can still make up the bed even with all seven seats in the van.

Inside there are more differences. The kitchen no longer sits behind the driver’s seat, which leaves room for the front two seats to swivel around towards the living area.

The rear bench seat has been exchanged for two individual seats. The seats all cleverly fold down to make the bed. To make it even more versatile, you can convert the seating into a single- or a double-bed, depending on need. One more thing: The rear seats swivel around so that you fully open the large back hatch door and enjoy the view in comfort.

The pop-up roof houses more sleeping space as well as room to stand in the van.

They’ve thought out this small space well. You can even still access the kitchen while the bed is made, for that morning cup of tea or coffee.

The innovation continues in the kitchen area with its sliding worktop that allows you to configure the area to meet your specific needs. It houses a sink, induction cooktop, gas connection and gas grill that can be accessed from both inside and outside. The kitchen drawer, too, can be accessed from both inside and outside.

Volkswagen saved interior space by eliminating the inside table. The van now sports a folding table meant to be used outside the van.

There is no toilet, which is a drawback, but it does come with an outdoor shower.

Of course, this is still a concept vehicle so we don’t have any hard specs. How many of these features will actually make it into production remains to be seen. But the VW camper van has certainly come a long way. What are your thoughts on the new and improved version? Leave them in the comments below.

