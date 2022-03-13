Need to tow? Options abound instead of pickup trucks

The 2022 Outback Onyx Edition XT starts at $36,270. The 2022 Lincoln Navigator has a beginning price of $78,400. The vehicles don’t have much in common, particularly considering the more than $40,000 sticker price difference.
But the versatile machines belong to a niche fraternity.
According to a new report on MotorTrend.com, the Subaru and Lincoln are among the 15 top alternatives for buyers who need a towing option but don’t want a pickup truck.
Of course, there’s great variance in towing styles.
Like the 2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country, the Subaru has a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 pounds.
MotorTrend shares a near-unanimous opinion of the Subaru, saying it’s a perennial favorite. It writes: “The 2022 Outback comes with Subaru’s classic AWD system and a suite of safety tech like Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering and Pre-Collision Braking—not to mention its five-star crash-safety rating—as standard.”
The 2002 Lincoln Navigator also gets praise. MotorTrend writes:
“The 2022 Lincoln Navigator is the most expensive car on this list. But it might also be the most luxurious. Standard with Lincoln’s industry-leading 10-way power-adjustable front seats, fancy ambient interior lighting, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, among a plethora of other features, the Navigator is the most premium American SUV on sale today.”
As the most expensive among pickup truck alternatives, the Navigator has a towing capacity of 8,700 pounds.
Here are the top-15 towing alternatives to pickup trucks in reverse order of their listed towing capacities:
- 2022 Subaru Outback XT (3,500 pounds)
- 2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country (3,500 pounds)
- 2022 Chrysler Pacifica (3,600 pounds)
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris (5,000 pounds)
- 2022 BMW X7 (7,500 pounds)
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE (7,700 pounds)
- 2022 Porsche Cayenne (7,716 pounds)
- 2022 Land Rover Discovery (8,201 pounds)
- 2022 Chevrolet Suburban (8,300 pounds)
- 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe (8,400 pounds)
- 2022 Nissan Armada (8,500 pounds)
- 2022 Infiniti QX80 (8,500 pounds)
- 2022 Dodge Durango (8,700 pounds)
- 2022 Lincoln Navigator (8,700 pounds)
- 2022 Ford Expedition (9,300 pounds)
