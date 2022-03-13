Need to tow? Options abound instead of pickup trucks

The 2022 Outback Onyx Edition XT starts at $36,270. The 2022 Lincoln Navigator has a beginning price of $78,400. The vehicles don’t have much in common, particularly considering the more than $40,000 sticker price difference.

But the versatile machines belong to a niche fraternity.

According to a new report on MotorTrend.com, the Subaru and Lincoln are among the 15 top alternatives for buyers who need a towing option but don’t want a pickup truck.

Of course, there’s great variance in towing styles.

Like the 2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country, the Subaru has a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 pounds.

MotorTrend shares a near-unanimous opinion of the Subaru, saying it’s a perennial favorite. It writes: “The 2022 Outback comes with Subaru’s classic AWD system and a suite of safety tech like Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering and Pre-Collision Braking—not to mention its five-star crash-safety rating—as standard.”

The 2002 Lincoln Navigator also gets praise. MotorTrend writes:

“The 2022 Lincoln Navigator is the most expensive car on this list. But it might also be the most luxurious. Standard with Lincoln’s industry-leading 10-way power-adjustable front seats, fancy ambient interior lighting, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, among a plethora of other features, the Navigator is the most premium American SUV on sale today.”

As the most expensive among pickup truck alternatives, the Navigator has a towing capacity of 8,700 pounds.

Here are the top-15 towing alternatives to pickup trucks in reverse order of their listed towing capacities:

2022 Subaru Outback XT (3,500 pounds)

2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country (3,500 pounds)

2022 Chrysler Pacifica (3,600 pounds)

2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris (5,000 pounds)

2022 BMW X7 (7,500 pounds)

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE (7,700 pounds)

2022 Porsche Cayenne (7,716 pounds)

2022 Land Rover Discovery (8,201 pounds)

2022 Chevrolet Suburban (8,300 pounds)

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe (8,400 pounds)

2022 Nissan Armada (8,500 pounds)

2022 Infiniti QX80 (8,500 pounds)

2022 Dodge Durango (8,700 pounds)

2022 Lincoln Navigator (8,700 pounds)

2022 Ford Expedition (9,300 pounds)

