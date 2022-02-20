Saturday, February 19, 2022

Surprise! Some 2022 pickup trucks available below sticker price

By James Raia
The First-Ever 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Despite extraordinary higher prices and limited supplies of new vehicles, a report recently released by Consumer Reports details several new cars and trucks are available for less than their respective sticker prices.

Three of the most discounted vehicles are 2022 pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Ford and Ram.

The 2022 Ford F-150 pickup truck.
The publication’s analysis states discounted vehicles are “specific trim variations, rather than savings being consistent across a model range.” All are 2022 models.

According to the report, the discounts are smaller than usual, with the best prices still available via “negotiation and shopping around.”

Consumer Reports notes: “Most months there are a few models that are given an extra push with incentives tied to supply and/or a coming redesign. Automakers and dealerships need to make room for new vehicles. These days, there’s plenty of room, but some models are still more popular than others.”

The discounts vary by geographic region as well as vehicle brand. The three pickup trucks included on the list represent the country’s top-three best-selling pickup trucks.

Here’s Consumer Reports’ list of vehicles with the biggest discounts:

  • Alfa Romeo Giulia: 10 percent off
    Price Range: $43,350–$78,830
  • Alfa Romeo Stelvio: 8 percent off
    Price Range: $45,550–$84,650
  • Ford F-150: 7 percent off
    Price Range: $29,990–$77,760
  • Ram 1500: 6 percent off
    Price Range: $35,900–$76,780
  • Cadillac XT5: 4 percent off
    Price Range: $43,995–$55,895
  • Chevrolet Silverado: 4 percent off
    Price Range: $30,400–$65,100
  • Mini Countryman: 3 percent off
    Price Range: $29,100–$41,500
  • Infiniti QX50: 2 percent off
    Price Range: $39,000–$56,950
  • Buick Envision: 2 percent off
    Price Range: $31,500–$41,650
  • Jeep Wrangler Unlimited: 2 percent off
    Price Range: $29,995–$77,095

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT1040b

