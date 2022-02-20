Surprise! Some 2022 pickup trucks available below sticker price

Despite extraordinary higher prices and limited supplies of new vehicles, a report recently released by Consumer Reports details several new cars and trucks are available for less than their respective sticker prices.

Three of the most discounted vehicles are 2022 pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Ford and Ram.

The publication’s analysis states discounted vehicles are “specific trim variations, rather than savings being consistent across a model range.” All are 2022 models.

According to the report, the discounts are smaller than usual, with the best prices still available via “negotiation and shopping around.”

Consumer Reports notes: “Most months there are a few models that are given an extra push with incentives tied to supply and/or a coming redesign. Automakers and dealerships need to make room for new vehicles. These days, there’s plenty of room, but some models are still more popular than others.”

The discounts vary by geographic region as well as vehicle brand. The three pickup trucks included on the list represent the country’s top-three best-selling pickup trucks.

Here’s Consumer Reports’ list of vehicles with the biggest discounts:

Alfa Romeo Giulia: 10 percent off

Price Range: $43,350–$78,830

Price Range: $43,350–$78,830 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: 8 percent off

Price Range: $45,550–$84,650

Price Range: $45,550–$84,650 Ford F-150: 7 percent off

Price Range: $29,990–$77,760

Price Range: $29,990–$77,760 Ram 1500: 6 percent off

Price Range: $35,900–$76,780

Price Range: $35,900–$76,780 Cadillac XT5: 4 percent off

Price Range: $43,995–$55,895

Price Range: $43,995–$55,895 Chevrolet Silverado: 4 percent off

Price Range: $30,400–$65,100

Price Range: $30,400–$65,100 Mini Countryman: 3 percent off

Price Range: $29,100–$41,500

Price Range: $29,100–$41,500 Infiniti QX50: 2 percent off

Price Range: $39,000–$56,950

Price Range: $39,000–$56,950 Buick Envision: 2 percent off

Price Range: $31,500–$41,650

Price Range: $31,500–$41,650 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited: 2 percent off

Price Range: $29,995–$77,095

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT1040b