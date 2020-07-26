Can you see me now? No. Toyota recalls pickups with dim lights

Nearly 200,000 Toyota Tundra pickup trucks in model years from 2018 through 2020 and equipped with LED headlights have been recalled. The reason: The trucks’ front lights may be too dim for other drivers to see.

The problem occurs because on certain Tundra models the wiring harness connecting the front headlights and turn signals to the vehicle’s electrical system was improperly installed.

Because of an error in written instructions used on the assembly line, the front turn signal bulbs were connected to the wrong wires in the harness and the bulbs do not fully illuminate.

Federal motor vehicle safety standards dictate how bright a vehicle’s external lights should be. Because of improperly installed wiring, more than 183,000 Tundra pickups have front turn signals that don’t meet those requirements.

Toyota dealers will remove and reinstall the wiring properly free of charge so that the turn signals are bright enough to meet federal standards for visibility.

It’s unknown if the problem has caused any accidents or injuries. The issue was discovered by a Toyota employee.

The 183,397 Toyota Tundra pickup trucks recalled were manufactured between Feb. 22, 2017, through May 29, 2020. Some of the trucks are still on dealership lots and will be repaired before they are sold. Toyota dealers will rewire the wiring harness free of charge.

How to contact the manufacturer: The recall is expected to begin by Sept. 13, 2020. Toyota will notify owners of affected vehicles by mail. Owners may also contact Toyota at 800-270-9371.

