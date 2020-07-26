By Chuck Woodbury

Did you ever go on a blind date? I did. It was back in high school. It was probably my sophomore year. I was more afraid of girls than a black bear.

The girl was a year older than me. She was very attractive. It was a double date. My friend and his girlfriend sat up front in the car. I sat in back with the pretty girl. I doubt very much I said an intelligent thing all the way to the theater. My friend had told me she loved baseball, so I had that to fall back on. I decided to save it for later.

IN THE THEATER, we sat side by side, of course. Back then, there was always a double feature — two movies, not just one like today. If you were on a date, for guys, the first movie was when you were to afraid to put your arm around the girl. That would come with the second movie. When you could finally mount enough courage, you would pretend to yawn, raising your arms high above your head and then bring one back down on the back of your date’s seat. Then you would gradually work your hand forward onto her arm. Once you got it there, you would be afraid to move it, so your arm would go to sleep, and soon totally numb. There would no feeling at all, but you could not move it because how would you ever get it back there after that great first effort.

So, the first movie ended. Many people went to the lobby to get candy or popcorn. My blind date and I remained. “How about those Dodgers?” I finally said. I was living in L.A. at the time. She looked at me with a blank stare. She either said nothing or she said, “I don’t like baseball.”

Somehow, I got through the night. She and I never met again. I think that was my last blind date.

What about you? Did you ever go on a blind date? Please take our poll. If you did go on such a date, please tell us about it in the comments.