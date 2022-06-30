Thursday, June 30, 2022

Toyota Tundra trucks recalled for possible axle danger

By RV Travel
Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2022 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles. The flange nuts on the axle shaft sub-assemblies can loosen over time and potentially cause one or both axle shaft sub-assemblies to separate from the axle housing. As many as 46,176 vehicles may be affected by the recall.

Axle shaft separation can cause a loss of vehicle stability and brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash which can cause injury or death.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect the rear axle assembly, tighten the axle flange nuts, and replace any damaged axle-related components if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 15, 2022. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota’s number for this recall is 22TA05.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

