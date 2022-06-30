Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 19

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Thursday, June 30, 2022



RVing Basics

What are RV shows and how can I learn where and when they are held?

RV shows are held throughout the country, usually in the ﬁrst three months of the year and then again in the fall. Some are far bigger than others, but all showcase a wide range of RVs sold by area dealers. Vendors sell products and services, and RV factory representatives are sometimes on hand to expertly answer questions about their company’s products. In addition, most shows also offer free seminars on a wide variety of topics about RVing. RV shows present a superb opportunity to leisurely examine a wide range of RVs and gather extensive information. The biggest and best show in the United States is held each September in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Some dealers will stage their own RV shows, but only with their own products. Don’t get sucked into one of those buying traps.

We keep an updated list of RV shows. Find it here.

Will I get a better deal buying an RV at an RV show than elsewhere?

Sometimes, but not always. You will almost certainly ﬁnd RVs marked down at RV shows, and sometimes signiﬁcantly, often as much as 30 to 35 percent of MSRP. But in most cases, you can get the same price a week or two later at the same RV dealership. It’s best to attend an RV show to either start your research or add to it by inspecting your narrowed-down choices side by side. Never go to a show to buy an RV to take home. Salesmen will say whatever they can to make a sale to earn their commission and “spiffs” (bonuses to sell right there and then). Big dealers like Camping World will bring in special salespeople – all-stars who are experts at turning “lookers” into “buyers.” They have every trick up their sleeve to sell you right then and there. Don’t fall for their pressure. Overheard at an RV show: Salesman to customer: “What can I do to get you out camping with this next week?”

Is it true that you cannot drive long motorhomes in certain states?

No. All states have amended their laws to permit motorhomes of up to 45 feet in length. RVers with large trailers or ﬁfth wheels should check with states where they plan to travel about combined length limitations.

Quick Tips

Be prepared in case of fire

One of my biggest fears as a full-timer is fire – not just something that could start in my rig, but also to a neighbor’s unit parked nearby. As a preventive measure, I use a water “splitter” or manifold at my site’s water spigot. One side supplies water to our rig, but the other has my extra 30-foot hose that I could use to fight a fire in my rig or a neighbor’s. This precaution, in combination with smoke detectors in our living area and one in basement storage, helps me sleep better at night. Thanks to Jim S.

Water pump cycling too frequently?

While water pump cycling is one sign of a plumbing system leak, it is also caused by air in the hot water tank. Thanks to Lee Cataneo for the reminder

Camp overnight at a casino?

Want to overnight in a casino parking lot? Most don’t mind, but it’s best to check first – some are now issuing a permit to be displayed – unless you don’t mind being rousted by security at 3:00 a.m. Check at OvernightRVParking.com or get the 2020 American Casino Guide to locate RV-overnight-friendly casinos.

Read our many articles on casino camping.

Safely store aerosol cans

After the cap came off one of my spray cans and emptied its contents into a storage bay, I decided to see if I could find a better way to store them. I found that the popular plastic bicycle water bottle cage works for most of my cans. Just mount the cage(s) to any appropriate surface, then stuff the otherwise-runaway aerosol cans in the cage. Our thanks to Jim Anderson for the “canny” idea

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

PUT TOGETHER: This means much the same as “laying someone away.” In other words, the maximum gross profit to be made on that deal was accomplished. The customer was “nailed to the wall.”

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

Going full-time? Need a home base? This is the best.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Take your time and do your research on RVs, RVing, how you want to use an RV, how to buy an RV, how you want to travel and where, etc. There are plenty of general RV advice and experience books that will help you understand all this without getting too technical. My wife and I read several of these and it helped us a lot. There is also lots of technical info and advice available when you are ready. With some basic knowledge, we were able to buy our first and only RV, a 5th wheel, and our first and only truck to tow it. Fast forward 10 years and we are still happy with the choices we made.” — John Goodell

Random RV Thought

The amount of difficulty backing your trailer/fifth-wheel into its spot increases exponentially by the number of fellow RVers watching you. Submitted by Jim Schrankel.

RESOURCES:

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

