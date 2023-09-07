Thursday, September 7, 2023

Triple E RV recalls motorhomes for battery disconnect issue

By RV Travel
Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Unity U24IB and 2021-2023 U24TB motorhomes. The battery disconnect switch may contact the refrigerator frame, causing it to short circuit and blow the fuse.

A short circuit and blown fuse increase the risk of a fire which can lead to injury. As many as 341 motorhomes may be affected by the recall.

Remedy
Dealers will install a full protective plastic cover, free of charge. Owner notification letters were expected to be mailed yesterday, September 8. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#10253-1R. This recall supersedes NHTSA Recall 23V002.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

