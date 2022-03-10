Thursday, March 10, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Triple E RV recalls motorhomes. Fridge exhaust could cause fire

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling 2010-2014 Unity U24MB, U24CB, Libero L24CB, Serenity S24CB, 2012-2014 Unity U24IB, and 2013-2014 Unity U24TB motorhomes. The refrigerator exhaust metal deflectors are missing, allowing the exhaust to vent directly onto the wood frame, which can overheat the wood.

An overheated wood frame could ignite and cause a fire, which could lead to injury. As many as 964 RVs could be involved in this recall.

Remedy
Dealers will install metal heat deflectors and screws, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 16, 2022. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#10050-1.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1043b

Previous articleNew BLM campground fees set along Dalton Highway
Next articleIs this your RV?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.