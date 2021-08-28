Truck add-ons: The good, the bad, the ugly

We bought our current truck from a private individual (friend of a friend). The previous owner of our truck (F-350 dually) had equipped it with several “add-ons” – after-market features that he obviously purchased to make the truck a better “fit” for how he planned to use it.

The good truck add-ons

We absolutely love the auxiliary diesel fuel tank. This add-on feature has enabled us to travel farther, in places we may not have ventured, even when fuel stations were few and far between. This add-on fuel tank has given us peace of mind knowing that we have all the fuel we need to keep movin’ forward.

The bad

Two words: Air. Horn. While my hubby loves it (especially when bringing the grandkids home from school), I’d much rather have a more normal sounding horn. I worry that our loud, obnoxious horn will startle another driver into making a mistake in our direction. Yipes!

The ugly

The previous owners of our truck used lots of Gorilla glue to affix add-on arm rests to the original ones from the factory. Lots. Of. Glue. Hubby doesn’t mind, but I’m trying to find a way to safely and completely remove the add-on arm rests and the glue. Ugh!

How about you? Any truck add-ons you’d like?

Any “add-ons” that you wished were available? Go ahead and dream!

What “add-ons” would you like to get someday or have already purchased for your truck?

Are there after-market products that you’d never consider putting on your truck?

Share your answers and thoughts with us in the comments below, please!

