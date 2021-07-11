New Truck Preview: It’s a new frontier for 2023 Nissan Frontier

Highlighted by a modernized exterior and interior and a more powerful engine, the 2023 Nissan Frontier will arrive next year as the debut of the midsized pickup truck’s third generation.

Nissan reports the new Frontier will feature a 310-horsepower V6, and it will be propelled by a nine-speed automatic transmission and rear- or four-wheel drive.

The Frontier’s new exterior, according to several truck websites, will feature a new body inspired by the classic Nissan Hardbody Desert Runner, its predecessor. It will feature a massive grille.

2023 Nissan Frontier: Plenty new

A new instrument cluster will be unveiled and will include a standard 8-inch touchscreen and a 9-inch screen on upper-level trims.

Technology will include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and several charging outlets including a USB-C port. The Frontier’s new sound system is a nine-speaker Fender. The driver-assistance technology will also be improved and will include automatic high beams, automated emergency braking and class-exclusive rear automated emergency braking.

The current Frontier is available in base S, SV, Pro-X, and top-spec Pro-4X. The King Cab pickup is offered with two- and four-wheel drive in either S or SV trim, paired to a 6.1-foot bed.

The crew cab is available with two- or four-wheel drive in the S and SV trims, while four-wheel drive is standard on the Pro-4X. The Pro-4X trim received electronic locking differentials, Bilstein off-road shocks and underbody skid plates standard.

Nissan reports the 2023 Frontier will have a 6,720-pound towing capacity.

The manufacturer hasn’t announced pricing. But the MSRP for the base trim is expected to be about $28,000.

RELATED CONTENT

A new frontier for 2022 Nissan Frontier

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT1008b