Campground and RV Park News, July 10, 2021

This news site covers only timely news, not reviews, for RV travelers. Follow up on these tips to plan your trip according to your own dates, the type and size of your rig and your budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID, floods, road construction, wildfires or weather. Many events are still tentative. COVID restrictions are still in place and vary according to the state or the individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required.

Note that many campgrounds and RV resorts plan special events for holiday weekends or other hot dates (the big game, a local festival). They may be heavily booked, require a two- or three-night minimum stay and/or black out dates for their usual discounts. When a campground promises a major event, attraction or beach, know whether it’s actually AT the campground. It may be merely nearby. If so, does the campground provide a shuttle or must you drive there, walk or take a city bus?

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: July 10, 2021

CALIFORNIA INVITES CAMPING UNDER THE STARS

Attend the annual Summer Food Festival and Campout on August 21 at Bates Nut Farm, Valley Center, during the day and stay on to dry-camp in your RV under the stars. Originally a walnut farm, this attraction is now a place to buy nuts from all over the world. At the festival, sample foods from some of the region’s best chefs. Listen to live music. Shop for souvenirs and crafts. Set up camp any time after 10 a.m., when the festival opens. Clear out by noon the next day. Spaces are $25 and are limited, so reserve early at info@batesnutfarm.biz, telephone (760) 749-3333. For festival tickets go here.

COLORADO EVENT TAKES GUTS

Get tickets in advance for Gutted, a five-day renovation-fest on private property in Alamosa scheduled for September 8-12. In person or online, see the gutting and complete transformations of one RV, one van and one school bus. Teams will turn each into a travel home. The event is announced by The Jump, an app that brings people together to focus on the outdoors, travel, DIY and remodeling. While you’re there, sandboard the Dunes and hike Blanca Peak. Dry camping will be available on the site. Info here. The app is available from the Google Play store or www.thejump.org.

COLORADO HOSTS UTV RALLY

To be held at Taylor Park Trading Post August 18-22, the Taylor Park UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Rally brings fans together for the rides of a lifetime on Colorado’s challenging off-road trail system. Come to ride your UTV or just to watch the fun. Dry camping is available on the site for $60 and vendors will be on hand with foods, beverages, gear and souvenirs. The Trading Post is a general store selling propane, ice, water, groceries, fishing tackle and camping supplies. In addition to its trails, the area is known for old mining towns, wildlife, lake and fly fishing, rock climbing and rafting. If you prefer a full-service campground, Skyhigh Colorado RV Park in Taylor Park has full hook-ups, 30/50-amp service, laundry, restrooms and showers. Call (970) 641-8911. For rally information go to Taylor Park UTV Rally or Taylor Park Trading Post.

INDIANA’S CAMPGROUND-CUM-CONCERTS

Tailgate with Park Ranger Pete before the concert, then walk across the street from this first-come campground to attend blockbuster concerts in the huge Ruoff Music Center amphitheater, locally known as Deer Creek. The pine-shaded Noblesville field hosts concert goers for camping or glamping during the amphitheater’s frequent events. On August 28 it’s American “nu metal” bands Korn and Staind. Camp noon to noon on this weekend. There are no hookups but generators are OK and charging stations are available. Reserve ahead, then arrive early to snag a spot. The cost is $60 for the RV with two people and $30 for parking. Concert tickets are sold separately and are required for everyone in the RV. Contact Sleepybear at campahippy@aol.com/ Concert tickets are available here.

KANSAS CAMPGROUND WELCOMES SQUARE DANCERS

September 10 is the date for the Wheatheart Squares square dance at Lake Shawnee Campground, Topeka. While there, visitors can swim, boat or fish the lake and tour the Museum of History in town. To learn more about the Kansas Square Dance Association call Frank or Mary Golden, (316) 943.4137 or email MFGolden@sbcglobal.netfeatures. The campground has 123 campsites, two of them ADA and all with year-round electricity. Water is turned off after mid-October. The campground has a playground, laundry, dump station and showers. Call (785) 251-6800

MICHIGAN NASCAR RACE INVITES RV CAMPERS

With 9,000 campsites, the camping area at Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, is said to be the largest campground in the state. Be there on August 22 for this year’s FireKeepers Casino 400. It’s not only a 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series stock car auto race, it’s an exciting family experience involving parties, children’s events, concerts, food and friends meeting friends. Check out the wide choice of camping areas, prices and facilities before reserving. The Speedway’s main phone is (517) 592-6666. For race tickets call (888) 905-7223.

NORTH CAROLINA VINEYARD HAS NEW PICNIC PATIO

One of the shining stars of the Harvest Host family, Rag Apple Lassie Vineyards in Boonville, allows self-contained RVs to park overnight and sample its products in a large tasting room and gift shop. New at this scenic vineyard in the Yadkin Valley is a patio, made from the former loading dock, where you can enjoy a fire pit, picnic, your favorite wine or their famous Sangria Slushy. The addition of live music is in the plans. Membership in Harvest Hosts costs $99 a year and allows access to more than 2,000 vineyards, farms and other sites where overnight parking is permitted if your RV is totally self contained. Go to harvesthosts.com

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PARK FOLK FESTIVAL

Traditional music featuring national, regional and local talent is planned for the Sioux River Folk Festival to be held August 6-8 at Newton Hills State Park, Canton. Enjoy nonstop music Friday evening, all day Saturday and Sunday afternoon plus crafters and food booths. Admission is charged. Enjoy all the pleasures of the park including fishing, hiking, paddling, swimming and boating. The campground has hookups, showers and a playground. Call (605) 987-2263 or email NewtonHills@state.sd.us

TENNESSEE STATE PARK CELEBRATES ITS HERO Be at David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Limestone, for Crockett Days, August 12-15. All details for the day aren’t yet announced but daily events are designed to take you back to the days when the “king of the wild frontier” was born here in a log cabin. Wear your coonskin cap and join daily pioneer activities, foods and music. Save time to fish the Nolichucky River, tour the living farmstead and replica cabin and take selfies at the limestone marker. Nearby in Morristown see David’s father’s Crockett Tavern Museum. The park’s campground has 88 campsites, 54 of them with full hook-ups. Some sites accommodate smaller RVs only. (423) 257-2167 VERMONT CAMPGROUND SERVES GREAT BOWLS OF FIRE At Tree Farm Campground, Springfield, the 2nd Annual Chili Cook-Off serves chili, fellowship and fun for the whole family on August 28. Competition is open to the public and entrants must register in advance. Spacious, pull-through campsites accommodate motorhomes up to 37 feet long. Hot showers are free and there is also a dog park, general store, playground and hiking trails. Email: treefarmcampground @ mail.com or call (802) 885-2889 Stay Tuned

The opening of Camp Cedar, the luxury campground and resort at Kings Island in Ohio, is delayed. A new opening date has not been announced.

