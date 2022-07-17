E-truck towing experiment ends in failure

Which fares best in a towing contest — a gas-powered or electric-powered truck towing identical travel trailers? This test, documented in a 22-minute YouTube video, pitted a Ford F-150 Lightning against a GMC Denali Ultimate Edition with a 6.2-liter V-8 gas engine.

We’ll save you a little guessing about the outcome by saying the electric vehicle performed miserably, needing to stop to recharge its battery 85 miles earlier than expected. To make matters worse, the only charging station, a Target Store, only accommodated a single vehicle, not one towing something behind it, which would require a pull-through outlet.

The conclusion: An electric truck, at least the one in this test, is not ready for prime-time towing yet. So stick with your present gas- or diesel-powered vehicle and give the EV industry some time to evolve.

