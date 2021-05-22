Did we fix our truck’s scary “death wobble”? No, but here’s more information…

By Gail Marsh

It’s amazing how many of you responded to our experience with our truck’s “death wobble.” We wrote about that a couple of weeks ago. It’s obvious now that our wobble experience was not a once-in-a-lifetime fluke. Also surprising is the number of readers who experienced truck wobble in vehicles other than heavy-duty Ford trucks! We heard from Jeep, Chevy, and Ram owners who at one time or another were also forced to hang on for their lives as their respective vehicles jumped and jiggled uncontrollably beneath them. Thankfully, no one reported serious injuries, but many folks say that it’s just a matter of time before someone is hurt or even killed. I’d have to agree!

Dump it or live with it?

Even more interesting within our readers’ responses are the many ways truck owners have addressed their death wobble issues. Many folks simply traded their vehicle for a different make or model. I understand completely. Not knowing if or when the wobble might happen is unnerving! If we could afford to make a switch, we’d consider it. Other folks simply view the wobble as an inherent part of owning a big truck. They’ve chosen to drive slower and (I guess) be ready for the wobble whenever it happens to strike.

The cost of a fix for the “death wobble”

Many other wobble-weary owners took their vehicles to dealerships and private mechanics. After a lot of trial and error, some folks reported success. But it often came with a hefty price tag! We heard from people who spent less than $100 and found a fix. Several others spent thousands of dollars and still haven’t found a fix that lasts.

Variety of fixes?

Most amazing to me is that different folks found a variety of “fixes.” How can it be that greasing the bushings fixed the wobble for one guy, while another had to replace the tie rods? Still another reader replaced the total front end to alleviate the death wobble in his truck. Replacing the original factory steering damper with a heavy-duty steering damper did the trick for yet another reader. I’m beginning to think that there is no one answer! I just don’t understand it. Do you?

Our local mechanic has had our truck for three days now. First, he was unable to make it “wobble.” Then one of his workers drove it and had what he described as “… a wild ride. Now I know why it’s called a ‘death wobble.’” We’re hoping that they can come up with a solution, but after hearing our readers’ stories, I’m not overly optimistic. I’ll keep you posted!

Are/were you involved in the class-action lawsuit against Ford Motor Company (filed June 2019). The lawsuit contends that Ford knowingly sold Super Duty trucks that had a defective suspension. Ford denies the accusation.

Oh, and if you have any advice, ideas, or any further experiences, please leave them in the comments below.

