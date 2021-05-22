RVelectricity: GoGreenRV 2021-22 study and tour announcement

By Mike Sokol

Dear Readers,

I’ve been working on a really interesting project while stuck at home for the last 15 months. Since I’ve had numerous questions about Electric Vehicles being used to tow RVs, I’ve made the pitch to several RV and EV manufacturers about giving me loaner vehicles for the next year so I can do testing, and they said YES! It’s called GoGreenRV and you’ll be seeing a lot more about this project here in the coming months.

My 501(c)(3) corporation

As you may be aware, last year I turned No∼Shock∼Zone into a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation so I could gather funds to study advanced electrical topics in depth. And that’s been moving along rather nicely, so far.

But since the automobile manufacturers are promoting a changeover to electric vehicles within the next 10 years, my next idea was to create a series of road tests to determine the practicality of EV trucks and SUVs being used to tow small and medium-sized RV trailers.

What am I towing?

I already have two appropriate RVs lined up for testing this summer and fall. I’m working on procuring a loaner F-150 Lightning pickup to tow a medium-sized RV trailer, as well as a VW ID.4 SUV to tow a small RV trailer.

I’ve been to the mother lode!

In fact, I just drove to Goshen, Indiana, this week to pick up my first loaner RV, a really cool Rockwood Geo Pro G19FBTH trailer for testing.

This toy hauler trailer weighs in at less than 3,500 pounds dry, so it’s ideal for a towing test of the new Ford F-150 electric truck, both loaded and unloaded.

And yes, I’m bringing it to the FROG Rally in August, and the Hershey show in September, so you’ll get to see it (and me) in the flesh, along with its Electric towing vehicle.

Next up

In two weeks I’ll pick up my second, smaller RV, which I’ll announce in a few weeks once I have it in my hot little hands. But at less than 1,800 pounds, it would be perfect to tow behind any full-size SUV – be it gas, hybrid or electric. I’m trying for all-electric, so as soon as Volkswagen delivers my test ID.4 I’ll be ready for testing.

What am I testing?

For both the F-150 Lightning and the Volkswagen ID.4, I’ll be testing the actual towing mileage and performance under a variety of conditions. I’ll also test how long it takes to charge an Electric Truck or SUV at a variety of charging stations. In addition, I’ll demonstrate how you can charge them at home or in a campground. I’ll calculate how much your electricity cost would be compared to gasoline- or diesel-equipped tow vehicles. Basically, I’m testing everything I can think of in my GoGreenRV project.

On the road again…

Yup, I’ve been pretty much stuck at home for the last 15 months, so I’m ready to get back on the road. If all goes as planned, I’ll take one of these Electric Vehicles to tow RVs on a cross-country trip from Maryland to the West Coast and back this summer and fall. I’ll be gathering real-world data along the way for my GoGreenRV project, as well as tons of pictures and videos. I may even make two trips from Maryland to California and back, so I get to compare both vehicles with trailers for towing ability. But baby steps first.

Coming soon…

Expect to see more about GoGreenRV in a formal press release soon. But this will also be an explore America in an EV tour. And as you all well know, anything can happen.

See you on the road!

Let’s play (and drive) safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign.

