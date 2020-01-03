“Tumbleggedon” visits Washington state outback

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

“Cares of the past are behind

Nowhere to go, but I’ll find

Just where the trail will wind

Drifting along with the tumblin’ tumbleweeds.”

—Sons of the Pioneers

Ah, the bucolic West. Longhorn skulls, cowboys, tumblin’ tumbleweeds. Makes you want to jump in the old motorhome and head out on the back highways and appreciate the view.

Washington’s state route 240 west of the city of Richland is bucolic backcountry, and drivers there got more than their fill of tumblin’ tumbleweeds last Tuesday when thousands of the giant-size “Western motif” plants broke loose and rolled out on the highway. The wind drove the rolling weeds along the pavement, eventually collecting, en-masse, in a portion of the highway that cuts through some hills.

Winter darkness had already descended on the countryside, so visibility wasn’t all that great. Add to that, tumbleweeds aren’t decked out in fluorescent colors, so one could well imagine they were nigh-unto invisible until – until – your car, truck or motorhome ran smack into the massive roadblock that they created. Emergency dispatch operators began to get calls from trapped and frantic motorists whose vehicles were surrounded, nay, buried by stacks of the migrant nuisances, piled up has high as 30 feet. A two-mile section of the highway was bottled up with Salsola kali (or their kin) offspring.

What’s to be done? Call in the snowplows! Indeed, moving slowly ahead at the safe speed of five miles per hour (plow drivers didn’t want to clobber any cars buried in the mess), crews were eventually able to dig out stranded drivers and carloads of families. A total of 20 folks were found – although one car was empty, apparently abandoned by its occupants. Just where they ended up is the stuff of future legends about the day of “Tumblegeddon.”

The road was closed for 10 hours while crews uncovered it. But it’s not over yet. There were enough tumbleweeds to fill 2,754 Olympic-size swimming pools, and most have been pushed off to the side of the road. Eventually the local fire company will do a “controlled burn” to dismiss the roadside ruiners. Let’s hope the burn will be more controlled than the weeds themselves.

