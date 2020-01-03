RV and RV-related recalls for December 2019

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for December 2019 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Qwest motorhomes. The liquid propane (LP) tank hangers may be the wrong size and have insufficient welding, allowing the LP tank to dislodge. If the LP tank dislodges while the motorhome is in transit, it can increase the risk of a crash with the ignition of the propane. Entegra has notified owners, and dealers will install a support bracket on each side of the propane tank, free of charge. The recall began December 9, 2019. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Entegra’s number for this recall is 9903502.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Cascade and Cherokee travel trailers. The Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of the vehicle exceeds the GVWR of the trailer hitch coupler, potentially resulting in the coupler failing and the trailer detaching. A trailer that detaches from the tow vehicle can increase the risk of a crash. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin January 11, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100 or 1-541-995-3447. Forest River’s number for this recall is 64-1114.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Dynamax Isata motorhomes. The slim-rack slideout mechanisms may activate unintentionally, extending or retracting the slide-room unexpectedly. If the slide-room extends or retracts unexpectedly, there is an increased risk of injury or a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a new controller and switch for the slideout mechanism, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 27, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River at 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 55-1030.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020 Georgetown and FR3 motorhomes. The trailer hitch bolts may not have been properly tightened, which can allow the hitch to detach from the chassis. If the motorhome is towing a trailer or vehicle, the hitch detaching from the motorhome can increase the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will properly torque the bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 10, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-296-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 68-1119.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020 Rockwood RLF8298KS and Flagstaff FLF8529RLS recreational trailers. Due to improper tire clearance, the tire may contact the steel chassis outrigger, possibly resulting in tire failure. Tire failure can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a new outrigger to achieve the proper tire clearance, and damaged tires will be replaced, free of charge. The recall began December 10, 2019. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-8954. Forest River’s number for this recall is 10C-1116.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020 XLR Boost trailers, model XLT18RLE. An undersized axle, tire, and rim combination was installed, possibly resulting in the trailer being overloaded. An overloaded trailer can have axle or tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install properly sized axles and tire/wheel combinations, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 6, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0432. Forest River’s number for this recall is 79-1117.

2020 Forest River Georgetown and FR3 motorhomes – See below under MORryde International, Inc.



Foretravel, Inc. (Foretravel) is recalling certain 2020 Realm and iH45 vehicles built on a Spartan chassis. The brake relay valve may have an air flow restriction, which may result in an extended stopping distance. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 121, “Air Brake Systems.” An increase in stopping distance increases the risk of crash. Foretravel will notify owners, and Spartan dealers will inspect and replace the valves, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin December 30, 2019. Owners may contact Foretravel customer service at 1-800-955-6226.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Melbourne Prestige motorhomes. The liquid propane (LP) tank hangers may be the wrong size and have insufficient welding, allowing the LP tank to dislodge. If the LP tank dislodges while the motorhome is in transit, it can increase the risk of a crash with the ignition of the propane. Jayco has notified owners, and dealers will install a support bracket on each side of the propane tank, free of charge. The recall began December 9, 2019. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903501.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019-2020 White Hawk (144) travel trailers, model 24MBH. The rear emergency escape window can not fully open due to the placement of the exterior ladder. In the event of an emergency, occupants may not be able to exit through the escape window, increasing risk of injury. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will remove and relocate the existing ladder to prevent interference with the emergency escape safety window, free of charge. The recall began December 20, 2019. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901503.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2014 Springdale 253FWRLLS trailers. The Federal Identification Tag may have the incorrect tire, rim, and axle size. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” An incorrect label may lead to the unintentional overloading of the trailer, increasing the risk of a crash. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Federal Identification Tag, free of charge. The recall began December 2, 2019. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 19-364.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2020 Springdale trailers, models 1700FQ, 1750RD, 1760BH, 1790FQ, and 1800BH. The Federal Identification Tag lists incorrect rim size, tire size, and tire pressure information. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” An incorrect label may lead to unintentionally overinflating the tires, affecting the vehicle’s stability, which increases the risk of a crash. Keystone will notify owners, and will provide replacement Federal Identification Tags, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 15, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-366.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Connect and Sportsmen trailers equipped with an optional Rock Run flip up rear storage rack. The racks may detach from the trailer when loaded. The rack and all items secured to it may detach from the trailer, becoming a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash. KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the mounting brackets. If the existing rack is damaged, it will be replaced with a redesigned version, free of charge. The recall began December 16, 2019. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016, extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2019-02.

MORryde International, Inc. (MORryde) is recalling certain 2020 Forest River Georgetown and FR3 motorhomes that they modified. The trailer hitch bolts may have been improperly tightened, which can cause the hitch bolts to loosen. If the bolts loosen, a towed trailer or vehicle could detach from the motorhome, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and Forest River dealers will properly tighten the bolts, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact MORryde customer service at 1-574-293-1581.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2020 Mountain Aire motorhomes built on a Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) chassis. The low beam bulbs may not remain illuminated when the high beam bulbs are activated. If both beams are not illuminated together as intended, the driver may have reduced visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and DTNA dealers will repair as necessary to ensure the low beam bulb will illuminate along with the high beam bulb, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 14, 2020. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300 or DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2016-2020 Fleetwood Bounder, Holiday Rambler Vacationer, and 2018-2020 Fleetwood Southwind motorhomes. The generator exhaust pipe placement exits the motorhome within the vehicle’s departure angle. If the generator exhaust pipe is damaged, it may cause carbon monoxide to enter the vehicle, increasing the risk of an injury or death. REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, replace and reroute the generator exhaust pipe, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 31, 2020. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 191125REV.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2020 Fleetwood Pace Arrow LXE, Discovery and Discovery LXE, and Holiday Rambler Navigator and Endeavor motorhomes. The wire harness/plumbing bundle within the slideout raceway may have been improperly wrapped and secured. Without the proper securement, the wire harness/plumbing bundle can become damaged, increasing the risk of a fire. REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, repair, reroute and resecure the wire harness/plumbing bundle, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 31, 2020. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 191126REV.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2014-2017 Tuscany XTE (models 34ST, 36MQ, 40AX, 40BX, 40EX and 40GQ), 2013-2018 Tuscany (models 38SQ, 40DX, 40KQ, 40RX, 42GX, 42HQ, 42WX, 44MT 45AT and 45LT) and 2016-2020 Venetian (models A40, B42, F42, G36, J40, L40, M37, R40, S40, and T42) motorhomes. The rear reflectors within the taillight lens may be too high, reducing the vehicle’s visibility. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” The incorrectly positioned reflectors may make the motorhome less visible to others on the road, increasing the risk of a crash. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install adhesive reflectors, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 3, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000180.

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain 2020 Unity U24RL trailers. The propane tubing for the water heater may be routed too close to the tire tread, possibly resulting in contact between the tire and the tubing. Tire contact with the propane tubing can create a hole in the tubing, releasing propane gas, increasing the risk of a fire in the presence of an ignition source. Triple E will notify owners, and dealers will install a metal shield around the propane tubing for protection, free of charge. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#9572-1.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2017-2020 Itasca Vista, Sunstar, and Adventurer 35F motorhomes. An electrical connector was mounted directly on the floor instead of to a standoff bracket as intended. If the floor gets wet where the electrical connection is mounted, there is an increased risk of an electrical short and fire. Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will correctly mount the electrical connector onto a metal standoff bracket, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 160.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2015-2018 Ram ProMaster vehicles equipped with 3.0L diesel or 3.6L gasoline engines and air conditioning (A/C). The engine cooling fan may seize, which can cause the cooling fan motor to overheat. An overheated fan motor increases the risk of a fire. The remedy for this recall is still under development. FCA US LLC issued owners an interim notification on December 10, 2019. Owners will receive a second notice when the remedy becomes available. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is VB2.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Pacifica vehicles equipped with an 8.4 inch radio display, 360 degree surround view camera system, and seat back video screens. A software error can cause the rearview camera image to remain displayed on the radio after the vehicle has been shifted out of reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rearview Mirrors.” The lingering rearview image can distract the driver, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will update the radio software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 31, 2020. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is VE2.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2019 Ram 1500 trucks. An incorrect Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) sensor could have been installed during production causing the sensor to not display the low tire pressure warning indicator. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 138, “Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems.” Without a warning indicator, the driver will be unaware if low tire pressure occurs, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the TPMS sensor, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 31, 2020. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is VE1.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2019 Ram 1500 trucks. These vehicles may have been built with a contaminated electric power steering (EPS) gear that may short circuit, potentially resulting in an intermittent loss of power steering assist. An intermittent loss of power steering assist may cause an inconsistent steering effort, especially during lower speed maneuvers, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the EPS gear assembly, free of charge. The recall began December 12, 2019. Owners may contact FCA US customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA’s number for this recall is VB8.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019 Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles equipped with diesel fuel systems. The bayonet lock between the fuel pump and the fuel tank may not have been closed and locked during manufacturing. As a result, a leak between the fuel pump and the fuel tank could occur. In addition, a gas station fuel pump may not automatically stop once the tank fill level is reached, potentially causing the fuel to overflow. A diesel fuel leak can create slippery road conditions, increasing the risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the bayonet lock on the fuel pump, locking it as necessary, free of charge. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3KRAFMOD.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner vehicles. A seam on the height adjuster for the front seats may have been insufficiently welded. In the event of a crash, the weld seam may break and cause the seat cushion to shift forward, increasing the risk of injury. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tilt adjuster for the front seats, free of charge. DVUSA issued owners an interim notification on December 19, 2019. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3SITZVER.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2017-2019 Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 SuperCrew Cab vehicles with carpet flooring. If a front seat belt pretensioner deploys as the result of a crash, the sparks may ignite materials such as carpeting or insulation within the B-pillar area. A vehicle fire could result if materials ignite inside the vehicle. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will apply heat resistant tape to the carpet and its insulation, and modify the B-Pillar insulation as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 20, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 19S52.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2017-2019 Super Duty F-250, F-350, and F-450 trucks equipped with an electric tailgate latch release switch mounted in the tailgate handle. Water may enter the electrical wiring system and cause a short circuit, activating the switch and releasing the tailgate latches. Unintended tailgate opening may allow unrestrained cargo to fall out of the truck bed and become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will modify the tailgate/frame wiring harnesses by adding jumper pigtails to isolate the tailgate release control circuits and will install a new tailgate handle release switch, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 20, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 19S48.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2018-2019 F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty trucks. The Daytime Running Lights (DRL) may not dim when the headlight switch is moved into the “On” position. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” DRL that cannot dim may reduce the visibility of other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford has notified owners, and dealers will reprogram the Body Control Module (BCM) software, free of charge. The recall began November 25, 2019. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 19C10.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2019 Ranger trucks. The inline electrical connector terminals for the rear lights may be misaligned or not properly seated, potentially causing the rear lights to function intermittently or not at all. Intermittent or inoperative tail lamps can result in loss of stop, turn, rear position, and reverse lamp functions, which reduces the vehicle’s visibility and may not fully alert other drivers that the vehicle is braking, turning, or reversing, increasing the risk of crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the inline connector for loose terminals and replace the connectors, if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 6, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 19S43.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles. Over time, the protective sleeve on the vapor fuel line may chafe through the plastic liquid fuel line and cause a fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will install a longer protective sleeve on the liquid fuel line, as necessary, free of charge. Owners will be notified of the safety risk with an interim letter on January 20, 2020. A second notice will be sent once parts are available, expected to be late in the first quarter of 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 19S49.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Cadillac CT6, and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles. Due to an Electronic Brake Control Module (EBCM) software error, the vehicle’s Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Antilock Brake System (ABS) may become disabled. Furthermore, if this specific error occurs, the vehicle’s diagnostics will not illuminate the instrument cluster ESC and ABS malfunction warning lights. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 126, “Electronic Stability Control” and 135, “Light Vehicle Brake Systems.” If the driver operates the vehicle unaware that ESC and ABS are not functioning, there is an increased risk of a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the EBCM, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 27, 2020. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, Cadillac customer service at 1-800-333-4223, or GMC customer service at 1-888-988-7267. GM’s number for this recall is N192268090.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks. The battery positive (B+) cable rings may have been manufactured with excessive glue, potentially causing an intermittent electrical connection between the B+ cable and alternator. An intermittent electrical connection between the B+ battery cable and the alternator could cause the vehicle to stall, increasing the risk of a crash. The intermittent connection could also lead to electrical arcing, which could generate sufficient heat to damage surrounding material, increasing the risk of a fire. GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect for the presence of glue or other contamination at the B+ cable attachment to the alternator and clean the connection and reattach the B+ cable connection, as necessary. If arcing has damaged the cable, nut, or alternator, the dealer will replace the damaged components. All services will be performed free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 27, 2020. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-888-988-7267. GM’s number for this recall is N192273510.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2020 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Camaro, Silverado 1500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles. The fuel pump may be missing a pressure regulator, allowing for over-pressurization of the fuel system. Over-pressurization can crack the fuel pump and cause leaks, increasing the risk of a fire in the presence of an ignition source. GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel pump, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 6, 2020. Owners may contact Cadillac customer service at 1-800-333-4223, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or GMC customer service at 1-888-988-7267. GM’s number for this recall is N192283991.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2019-2020 CR-V vehicles. The rear subframe bolts were improperly manufactured and may loosen, allowing the rear subframe to separate. A separated rear subframe reduces vehicle handling and can suddenly disable the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the rear subframe bolts and retorque them or replace them, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 17, 2020. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is R6M.

Isuzu Technical Center of America, Inc. (Isuzu) is recalling certain 2017-2020 NPR-HD, 2019-2020 NPR-XD, NQR, NRR, Chevrolet 4500HD, Chevrolet 5500HD and Chevrolet 5500XD, and 2020 Chevrolet 4500XD vehicles. The lug nuts on the rear outer wheels may not have been properly tightened when installed onto the rear axles. If the lug nuts were not properly tightened, they can loosen, causing the wheel to separate from the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Isuzu will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the rear outer wheel lug nuts and tightening or replacing them as necessary, free of charge. The recall began December 20, 2019. Owners may contact Isuzu customer service at 1-866-441-9638 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. Isuzu’s number for this recall is V1906.

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2020 Range Rover Evoque vehicles. The adhesive bond attaching a metal plate to the headliner can fail after exposure to very cold temperatures. In the event of a crash necessitating the deployment of side curtain air bags, the metal plate could detach from the headliner and strike vehicle occupants, increasing the risk of injury. Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will apply self-adhesive fleece tape to the metal plate and the driver and passenger sides of the headliner, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 17, 2020. Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover’s number for this recall is N412.

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2019 Ascent vehicles. The transmission hydraulic sensor may inaccurately measure the hydraulic fluid pressure. If the fluid pressure is measured higher than its actual value, the hydraulic pressure will be reduced. If this occurs, the transmission drive chain may not have the proper tension, resulting in a loss of drive power and an increased risk of a crash. Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the transmission control unit. The hydraulic sensor harness will be replaced on vehicles with certain stored diagnostic trouble codes. In addition, any vehicle confirmed to have experienced low drive chain tension will have the transmission assembly replaced. All repairs will be free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 24, 2020. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614. Subaru’s number for this recall is WUV-07.

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2019 Crosstrek, Forester, and Ascent vehicles. The aluminum Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) valve can separate, allowing the separated components to enter the engine, resulting in a loss of power while driving. An unexpected loss of power while driving can increase the risk of a crash. Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the PCV valve, free of charge. If the PCV valve has separated and the components cannot be found, the short block engine will be replaced, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 24, 2020. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614. Subaru’s number for this recall is WUW-08.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2019 Prius vehicles. An electrical short circuit in the combination meter could occur, causing the speedometer, the odometer, and the fuel gauge to go blank. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 101, “Controls and Displays.” A blank main display will not show important information like vehicle speed or fuel level. Driving with an inoperative display can increase the risk of a crash. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the flash memory chip (ROM) production date, and if necessary, replace it along with the combination meter circuit board, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 3, 2020. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are 19TA21 and 19TB21.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Nothing significant to report this month.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

Here are some useful websites regarding recalls:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is the agency which handles vehicle recalls.

• Here is a link to the main NHTSA website, which covers everything they do.

• Here’s a link to where you can enter your vehicle’s VIN to see if it has ever been involved in a recall.

• Here is the link if you ever want to file a vehicle safety complaint.

