Turn your RV into a coffee shop or log cabin—smooth jazz, crackling fire and all

I recently came across these incredible “ambiance” videos (is that what I should call them?) on YouTube and thought I’d share them with you. I have to admit, I left this first one, “Snow Night on Window at Coffee Shop” on in another browser window while I was working, and it really sorta kinda felt like I was there! Not bad!
I would imagine having one of these playing on your TV in your RV would make the room feel quite cozy, and the sounds and music are very relaxing.
Here are a few for you to try out:
##RVT1035