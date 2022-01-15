Friday, January 14, 2022

Turn your RV into a coffee shop or log cabin—smooth jazz, crackling fire and all

By Emily Woodbury
I recently came across these incredible “ambiance” videos (is that what I should call them?) on YouTube and thought I’d share them with you. I have to admit, I left this first one, “Snow Night on Window at Coffee Shop” on in another browser window while I was working, and it really sorta kinda felt like I was there! Not bad!

I would imagine having one of these playing on your TV in your RV would make the room feel quite cozy, and the sounds and music are very relaxing.

Here are a few for you to try out:

You can find many more videos like these on YouTube. Find one that you like, pull it up on your TV and it will change the whole ambiance of your RV. These will be so nice at night while you’re cooking dinner or reading.

