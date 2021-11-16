You will be surprised by these 18 incredibly handy uses for a kitchen sponge

Behold the lowly sponge. It’s taken a real beat-down over the past few years! And I’ll be the first to admit that I, too, abhor the many varied germs that can hide within a dirty sponge. But before you toss those sponges out for good, you should know that you can toss them into the dishwasher. Yes, that’s right! Sponges can be cleaned. Place them on the top rack and use a heat-dry cycle. Once it’s cleaned, try these 18 uses for a kitchen sponge.

Try some of these unusual ways to put that sponge to use:

When washing our RV, we use a pole extender in order to reach up high. To prevent calluses, I used a rubber band to fasten a sponge to the pole. By holding the sponge, I reduce the risk of a blister or callus on my hands. (It helps me keep a good grip, too.)

Sponges are relatively cheap. I bought several from our local dollar store and use them as padding to cushion glassware when we travel in the RV.

If Hubby bumps his head or hand (Hey! It happens!), I retrieve a sponge from our freezer. It works better than ice wrapped inside a towel. All I do is soak the sponge in water. Then I put it into a plastic, self-zip freezer bag and put it in the freezer until it’s needed.

A dry sponge will help remove pet hair from your RV furniture. Simply rub the sponge over the fabric and it will attract the fur.

I like to put a dry sponge into the RV’s refrigerator crisper. The sponge absorbs excess moisture and keeps those veggies nice and crisp.

It’s almost time to send out those holiday cards. Use a damp sponge to moisten the glue on the envelopes. (Your tongue will thank you!)

Did you know that a dampened sponge will help garden seeds to sprout? It’s true. Use a sharp knife to make small slits in the sponge. Wet the sponge and place seeds inside the slits. You’ll see sprouts in no time. (Smaller seeds can simply be sprinkled on the top of the damp sponge.)

Speaking of plants, you can put a small square of sponge in the bottom of indoor plant pots before adding the soil. The sponge will absorb excess water, store needed moisture, and keep dirt from spilling out all over the RV’s floor.

Many RVers put an open box of baking soda inside their fridge to keep it smelling fresh. Did you know that a sponge can help? Wet the sponge and wring out most of the moisture. Sprinkle a liberal amount of baking soda on top of the sponge and set it inside the fridge in a location where it won’t get bumped. Repeat the method about every two weeks and that box of baking soda will last quite a long time!

Got a toothache? Soothe it until you can get to the dentist. Cut a small piece of sponge and dip it into vanilla extract or whiskey. It will reduce pain. Really!

Use glue to attach sponge pieces to the bottom of the furniture legs. The sponge will prevent the furniture feet from scratching your RV’s floors.

OK, those RV window blinds aren’t going to clean themselves! Grab your tongs and a sponge, and get ready to clean. Slice the sponge to make it thinner. (The thin slices cannot be thicker than the gap between each blind slat.) Use rubber bands to affix the “skinny” sponge pieces, one piece to the inside of both sides of the tongs. Dampen the sponge pieces and “grab” each blind slat with the sponge-tongs. It will dust both the top and bottom of each slat in one swipe!

A sponge can serve as a makeshift dryer sheet. Soak the sponge in fabric softener. Store the wet sponge inside a plastic bag. To use, squeeze out excess liquid and toss the sponge into the dryer.

Want to rid your picnic of flies? Make a fly repellent like this: In one cup of water, place one tablespoon vinegar and one tablespoon of baking soda. Add three drops of dish soap. Gently mix. Dip a sponge into the mixture and wring out the excess liquid. Place the sponge on your picnic table and flies shouldn’t bother you.

You can use a large, car wash-sized sponge to help you with the outside RV hoses. When we reel in the electric cord or water hose, Hubby always uses a big, dampened sponge to wipe the dirt and/or sand off of the hoses. It keeps our RV basement much cleaner!

If you have a sponge with a “scratchy side,” you can use it to remove “pills” from sweaters. Just rub the dry, rough side of the sponge over the garment. It will pick up the “pills.”

A sponge is a great place to store earrings. Clip-on earrings can simply snap along the edges of the sponge. Pierced earrings can easily poke through the sponge, so you can fasten the back of the earring to the opposite side.

I use a specially-cut sponge to clean the shower track in our RV. First, I held a sponge so that it touched the track. Using a felt-tipped marker, I noted places where the track is divided. I use a knife to cut slits along the marks and the sponge is now custom-fit to clean my shower. One wipe and it’s done. Easy-peasy!

How do you use sponges in and around your RV? We’d love to hear about it!

##RVDT1732