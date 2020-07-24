Update: Help! Lend your RV to a frontline healthcare worker

By Terri Nighswonger

When our article on RVs 4 MDs ran in April, I don’t think many of us would have thought COVID-19 would be spiking again so soon. Unfortunately, many hot spots are still taxing our healthcare workers.

RVs 4 MDs is still working to keep first responders, nurses and other essential workers and their families safe. The Facebook page “RVs 4 MDs,” started by Emily Phillips and Holly Haggard in Texas, now has more than 30,000 members.

The group helps to match available RVs with those in need of a way to self-isolate in order to protect their families from contracting COVID-19. RVshare and RVs 4 MDs created rental agreements and insurance to protect both the renter and owner of the RV while the frontline worker uses it. RVshare has even waived all booking fees for parties who rent through the platform.

If you have an RV to lend or would like to learn more, visit the Facebook group RVs 4 MDs to Fight the Corona Virus. Post a picture of your RV and provide the city and state, and make sure to read the pinned group disclaimer before signing up. If you are a healthcare provider in need of an RV/camper for temporary living, please post a comment requesting an RV with some details on why and the city and state you’re in. They’ll do their best to match you with an RV quickly.

This is a great way our community can help our frontline workers.

