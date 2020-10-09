By Chris Guld, GeeksOnTour.com

You may be boondocking in the desert, or maybe you live in an area prone to hurricanes and power outages. In either case, your cellphone is an important piece of safety equipment and it needs to stay charged. The key is to use a little solar battery to charge your phone.

We found this simple, small solar battery that does the trick. It’s just a bit larger than a deck of cards and it has several features.

One side is the solar panels – just leave it on your dashboard with this side up and it will always be charged and ready. Or, you can plug it into electricity when available and charge the battery that way.

In addition to the wireless charger, it has 2 USB ports and a USB C for connecting to the newer phones. You can charge multiple devices at the same time. It also has a nice bright light. We got this one at Amazon for about $50. If you want to research others, just search for Solar Power Banks. It could save your life!

