Use caution if using pressure washer on or near tires

Occasionally I see questions on using a pressure washer on the rubber roof of an RV. However, this post is not about using a pressure washer on your rubber roof but, instead, on your tires.

Cleaning tires can be a chore and I know that many want their tires to look “new.” To some folks that means shiny, while others are satisfied if their tires are a uniform black. My personal recommendation is to use the same soap and cloth you use on the painted side of your RV.

Some folks might prefer to use a high-pressure washer. If that is your tool of choice, you do need to use some caution as it is possible to damage the sidewall of your tires if the nozzle is too focused and you get too close to the tire. Here are some examples of the damage that can be done to your expensive tires.

The above is damage I did as part of a test.

If you Google “Pressure Wash Damage” and look at the images, you will see many examples of damage done by high-pressure equipment, including paint damage and even damage to concrete.

