YES, Vacancy! Yellowstone within reach if you jump on a reservation here

By Scott Linden

Yellowstone. The word strikes fear – and joy – in the hearts of RVers. Ya gotta go, but so does everyone else. Bear jams, busloads of foreign tourists, cheek-by-jowl campsites … if there are any at all! The bad news is the national park campgrounds are full to the brim all summer. The good news is, if you’re flexible, at least one nearby RV park has room for you if you move fast.

Yellowstone is America’s first, and foremost, national park. Geysers, wildlife, scenic wonders, fishing, hiking, history … the whole enchilada. Go ahead, make your pilgrimage and stretch a bit after a year of limited freedom. Plan ahead, be willing to change your calendar if needed, and enjoy a spectacular, bucket-list trip. Just leave the bears and bison alone.

Grizzly RV Park & Cabins

210 S. Electric St., West Yellowstone, MT 59758

Reservations: Click here. Phone: 406-646-4466

Okay, you won’t find a space during the highest of high season (July). But as of this writing there are sites in mid and late August, and late September. Once October arrives, things break wide open and rates plummet like my Bitcoin balance.

Amenities

Adjacent to national forest and right in town, Grizzly RV Park & Cabins has seven types of sites, from dry camps to full hookups with 30-50 amp electric service, water, sewer, cable TV and Wi-Fi. Sites are spacious, have vegetation between them, with plenty of room for slide-outs and awnings. Premium pull-through sites can accommodate the largest RVs.

The park is four blocks from Yellowstone National Park’s west entrance gate, surrounded by all the comforts of home(town): shopping, fuel, restaurants. There’s a pavilion for large group gatherings, playground, six bath houses, 24-hour laundry, convenience store and gift shop.

Rates

(Examples are for 30-foot trailer, 2 adults.) Ranging from dry sites at $50/night, to $100/night for full hookups, depending on date and type of site. The park’s website will tell you they’re full, but search dates and you could score … I did on four different test reservations.

Bonafides

Yelp rating: 4 of 5 stars; Campendium rating: 4/5 stars. Four bars of cell phone signal for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile. Wi-Fi is free, but some guests gripe about slow speeds.

My take

This large park (more than 200 spaces) is a good taste of your upcoming Yellowstone visit with “ranger station” architecture, woodlands and wide-open spaces. A convenient base to explore the park, as close as you can get without battling the reservation crunch that comes with a national park.

Here’s a Google map.

Scott Linden hosts the RVTravel podcast, and can often be found hip-deep in a Yellowstone stream trying to figure out why the trout aren’t biting.

