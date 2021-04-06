Listen to RVtravel.com podcasts

Welcome to official RVTravel Podcast page. Here’s where you can listen to the latest show or those from the past. A new podcast is posted every week in our Sunday newsletter. You’ll find that on the front page of the RVtravel.com website.

EPISODE TWO, APRIL 11, 2021 (COMING SOON)

This week’s episode of the RVTravel podcast is all about quality of life … on the road, and the hose knows … how do you store your fresh water hose? Host Scott Linden gets opinions from readers and listeners on that mundane but critical issue.

Plus, advice on off-grid camping for newbies from an expert, and how to hack the campground reservation system from a KOA pro. And the debate goes on: in the RV world, does size really matter? The ongoing debate on RV length and your opinions and we cap the podcast with a tour of the new Safari Condo Alto 2124 right at the factory from the builder.

EPISODE ONE, APRIL 4, 2021

Scot talks with RVTravel.com founder Chuck Woodbury, who reminisces about epic RVing moments in his life. If you’re looking for a different kind of camping experience, you’ll enjoy hearing from Marianne Edwards of Boondockers Welcome.

If you travel with a canine partner, Scott’s dog-owning-training-TV experience on the road will help you keep your dog exercised and occupied. RVTravel.com writer Kate Doherty tells us about a travel tool that will save your eyesight. And we’ll look at how tough it is – already! – to get a campsite reservation, including listener and reader opinions. Finally, we’ll get a personal, real-time factory tour of the new Sol Dawn travel trailer from inTech’s Keith Fishburn.

