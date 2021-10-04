Monday, October 4, 2021

RV Recalls

Thor recalls some Venetian RVs. Awning could separate, cause crash

By RV Travel
Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Venetian motorhomes. The patio awning may have been improperly installed, allowing it to separate.

An awning that separates while the vehicle is in motion can increase the risk of a crash.

Remedy
Dealers will secure the awning, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 28, 2021. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000244.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1021b

 

