Thor recalls some Venetian RVs. Awning could separate, cause crash

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Venetian motorhomes. The patio awning may have been improperly installed, allowing it to separate.

An awning that separates while the vehicle is in motion can increase the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Dealers will secure the awning, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 28, 2021. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000244.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1021b