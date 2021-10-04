Missing hiker found in Zion National Park

Missing hiker John Fiske Burg was found by searchers on Saturday afternoon. Nellis Air Force Base searchers found him above Lodge Canyon in Zion National Park. Burg was treated on scene and then transported to St. George for further medical attention.

Fiske Burg was reported overdue on September 29, 2021. He was last seen on September 28th, 2021, at approximately 7:00 a.m. MT leaving the La Quinta hotel in Kanab, Utah. Burg was staying there with a group of 50 hikers and stated he may hike the Canyon Overlook Trail.

On the afternoon of Friday, October 1, Burg was able to make a 911 phone call to Washington County and also left a voicemail message with his family. These phone calls provided the SAR operations the insight needed to increased operations and target specific areas of Zion National Park. The 911 call he made was critical and saved his life.