14 weird rules and RV laws you might be breaking (and 6 surprising legal ones)

Kristin from No Ordinary Path says this odd video is mostly for entertainment, but depending on your rig and where you plan to go with it, there might be some practical information in the video.

In fact, Kristin and her husband did drive where they were not officially allowed without knowing it. Ooops.

You might be surprised at how silly some of these rules and RV laws can be. For instance, did you know that many states require mud flaps on your trucks and RVs?

A lot of states, like California, do not allow you to exceed 55 mph. And some states have different speed limits in the daytime and at night.

Length, width, and weight of RVs have a lot of impact on RV laws, too. You could even be required to get a commercial driver’s license.

Overnight parking can get legally complicated, too. Where you can. Where you can’t. And for how long.

Some states require you to have dog restraints or crate your dogs. That’s right—not only kids, but dogs, too. That is mostly in New England states.

Of course, a lot of states have hands-free phone rules, but a lot of states do not allow you to mount your phone on the windshield. And many states do not allow headphones or earbuds either.

The video also goes into things that are not illegal, although they may not be smart.

Weigh stations for RVs are not required. A number of states do allow you to ride in a trailer or 5th wheel. And various other driving old wives’ tales that are not technically illegal.

It’s a fun and interesting video brought to you by some experienced full-timers.

