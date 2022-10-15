RV Service Centers and Repairs Report: ‘Problems? Oh, let me count the ways…!’

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs (we asked you to submit your stories here). We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. At the end of this article, you’ll find a place to submit your own comments. I encourage you to do so.

Here’s what you had to say:

Saved my and my dog’s life

Angela C. has nothing but praise for Jim’s RV Mobile Repair. “I bought an 18-year-old 28-foot Four Winds Majestic in July this year in South Carolina. Have driven it 3,000 miles so far and am basically living in it. My first experience at Grease Monkey Garage was great… new brakes and an oil change. Dealers were too backed up.

“Then in Cabot, Vermont, Jim’s RV Mobile Repair was excellent. He screwed the right wall back on and troubleshot my LP issues. He saved my and the dog’s life and took a lot of time explaining things to me. My hot water heater gas hose under the microwave was not connected.

“He also sealed my roof perfectly. Soon after, though, at Camping World in Georgia, I paid for an inspection because I had a tank leak, and magically my roof was leaking again. I’m sure they would have fixed it but was in Mississippi by the time it rained. It has been a mixed bag but overall the mobile guys are my favorite.”

Editor’s note: Remember propane can be deadly. Use with caution. If you smell a leak… leave! Always make sure fittings are tight and test for leaks. Have adequate ventilation.

Can’t say enough good things

Butch C. has a great recommendation. He writes, “The work that I have had done in the past has been done by Pro Tech RV in Colorado Springs, Colorado. I had some fiberglass damage. I can’t say enough good things about the work they did. The shop is a very busy shop. The work was done much faster than I expected. You can’t tell where the damage was and it was perfectly matched to the original color and graphics.

“All the employees who I dealt with are very professional, kind, courteous and answered any questions I had. I would highly recommend them for any work that you need done.”

Just ditched us completely

Kristie T. has no resolution yet on her RV. She says, “Jan. 26: picked up our new 2022 Alante 29S. The windshield had several gouges on the top right, RV One of Tampa tried to buff out, to no avail. A new windshield would have to be put in. April 25 was the first available opening for warranty. Then, on our way home, we noticed a small crack in the fiberglass cap where the gasket covers the seam of the front cap and main shell. That was only the second day after picking up our new 2022 Jayco Alante. Knowing we had not hit anything we were bewildered why this gasket is curling upward and creating a crack. With the warranty date, we started taking pictures and taking notes of needed repairs.

“To expedite our ‘wait’ time we offered to drive the 300 miles each way to the RV Glass works in Lakeland, Florida, to replace the windshield. They did an awesome job and with excellent service. We then dropped off the RV to RV One a few days early for all repairs. The service manager and service man handling our case concurred the crack was a manufacturer defect.

“It is now September, and the continuation of this problem is ongoing. The crack has gotten bigger, and the gasket is at a curl. We paid for an RV inspector and got the same conclusion. We have three different quotes for fixing it. We’ve forwarded the reports to the service manager, left several voice messages, and spoke with the general manager with a promise of follow-up to us by the next day, which was a week ago. No word. Just ditched us completely!”

Marcus Lemonis did nothing to help me

Marlene S. writes about her experience with Camping World. She writes, “I bought a 2021 Jayco travel trailer in May 2020 from Camping World in Reno, Nevada. Used it one time for a weekend camping in June. When we came home the slide out bar under the slide out got stuck on a bracket holding the metal bar that holds the cables for the electric wires and bent out the slide corner.

“So I called and told the service department what happened and they told me to bring it in a month later so they can look at it and order the parts. A year later they decided to fix it so they could get me off their backs. It was a half a*# job and I had to fix it myself. When I was sitting in the salesman’s office signing the paperwork to my new RV, I saw that Marcus Lemonis took over Camping World so I felt like I would be taken care of. Wrong. He did nothing to help me.”

Problems? Oh, let me count the ways…!

Kit V. has great luck at the manufacturer but not so good on the road. “We are full-time in a 2021 Winnebago 5th wheel. Problems? Let me count the ways. We use a mobile tech, RVSwag, when we are in our home area (Iowa). They are responsive, prompt, professional and have always been able to solve our problems.

“Unfortunately, when on the road, we try to wait until we come home to have work done. Have had one big issue (floor rot, yes, in a 2021) and that will be repaired by our dealer. They have ordered parts and we are waiting for them to come in. Work will be done in the spring when we return from the South. We’ll see how that goes. They have promised a fast turnaround, but we’ll see. Our go-to is the mobile tech.”

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

