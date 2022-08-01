22 brilliant RV hacks that will cost you less than $3!

By Cheri Sicard

Free RV hacks? You bet. Well, they’re mostly free…

None of the practical tips and RV hacks in this video will cost you more than three bucks and most of them are, indeed, free. (And who doesn’t love free?)

But don’t let the lack of cost fool you. These brilliant RV tips can still help you save time and money, and protect your RV, too.

I love RV Tips & Travels videos as they are always straight and to the point without a filler. I always come away with a bunch of new knowledge.

Some of the tips are so simple yet clever that they will have you smacking your head and saying “Why didn’t I think of that?!”

The screen door hack that nearly all RVers can use falls into that category. The trash can modification to help you reuse grocery bags does, too.

Eclectic collection of no- and low-cost RV hacks

This video shows an eclectic collection of tips that will help you improve things in rooms and areas of your RV, inside and out.

RV Tips & Travel host Ross begins with ways to keep things safe and secure when you are away from your RV for the day.

Everyone who tows a trailer needs to watch the emergency brake cable tip. It’s something I have never thought of before and you probably haven’t either. But it could potentially save a big disaster on the road.

The tongue jack protector tip can also save you some serious bucks!

Inside there are RV hacks to prevent water heater damage, towel storage, creative uses for command hooks, the aforementioned screen door and trash can tips, and much more.

There are inside and outside RV storage optimization tips and even some ways to save on fuel costs.

If you own an RV, I predict you’ll soon be using one or more (probably many more) of these easy and practical tips to make RV life better, without spending much money.

##RVDT1916