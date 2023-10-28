Check out the annual Halloween vintage trailer rally in Tennessee

By Cheri Sicard

Every October at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone, Tennessee, the Smoky Mountain Vintage Campers group holds a rally. If you are a vintage trailer fan you might want to put future Halloween vintage trailer rallies on your calendar. In the meantime, the video below from the team at Camping Therapy will show you some of the highlights from last year’s Halloween vintage trailer rally.

What follows is a lot of vintage camper eye candy in the form of a slide show of rally participants. The Halloween vintage trailer rally attracts a wide variety of different vintage cars and trailers in various stages of restoration, so entries are all over the map.

What makes this particular vintage trailer rally even more unusual, though, is the fact that it is held over Halloween. As such, many of the rigs are decked out in creative spooky splendor.

It sure looks like these folks have a lot of fun!

