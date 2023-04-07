Beginner hiking and backpacking: Don’t make these mistakes!

By Cheri Sicard

Hiking and even backpacking for longer treks are terrific activities for RVers. Not only do they get you out into nature, but they also help you stay fit, too. When it comes to beginning hiking or backpacking there are some dumb mistakes that people make that, in some cases, can get them into serious trouble. Backpacking and hiking expert Jeremiah Stringer is here to make sure that NEVER happens to you.

Beginners have to start somewhere, and you don’t know what you don’t know. It’s nothing to be embarrassed by. Jeremiah says he has made some of these mistakes. Others are mistakes he watched others make. We can all learn from each other’s mistakes. By watching Jeremiah’s video, you will be well ahead of the game and on your way to fun and SAFE hiking or backpacking experiences.

What are these “dumb” mistakes?

So what are these “dumb” mistakes Jeremiah says are essential to avoid?

#1 Not drinking enough fluids: Jeremiah says he is still sometimes guilty of this one.

#2 Not filtering or treating drinking water: This should be self-explanatory, but Jeremiah says he encounters people drinking unfiltered water that will give them giardia.

#3 Overpacking: You have to carry what you pack—keep it light!

#4 Not being cautious with water crossings: It only takes a few inches of rushing water to knock you down!

#5 Stressing on your base weight: This tip is counterintuitive to #3, but Jeremiah says it is all about balancing your comfort in the woods versus what you need to carry.

#6 Improperly storing gear: Storing gear with even small amounts of moisture can result in moldy gear next time you want to hike.

#7 Not buying quality gear: This tip is about balancing your budget to get gear that will serve you well for a long time. Cheaper gear that needs to be quickly replaced may not be so inexpensive after all.

Watch the video for details on all these beginner hiking and backpacking mistakes.

##RVDT2095