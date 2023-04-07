RV Daily Tips. Friday, April 7, 2023

Issue 2095

Tip of the Day

7 tips for keeping a happy marriage while RVing

Imagine that you and your partner just got married. You dated for three years, got married, and have now decided to buy an RV and travel the country. Wonderful, right? Absolutely! Until you’re three months in and 300 square feet suddenly seems small… very small.

Do most marriages survive RV living? Well, of course it depends on the couple, but once couples learn how to maneuver around the small space, and the country, together, married RV life is a wonderful life!

Here are seven things to do for a happy marriage in an RV.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s black tank flush valve leaks, and the tank valves are labeled wrong!

Dear Dave,

When I use the black tank flush connecter on the outside of the trailer, I get water flooding the inside. Cannot verify where exactly, but I believe the water to be flooding from the bathroom cabinet, under the sink. Until this is corrected, I’ve been using a Camco 39080 tank rinser to attempt to flush the tank, but unsure of its effectiveness due to the bends in the combined gray/black hose connector. Bought this trailer a year ago and found out the hard way that the gray/black drain valves were labeled backwards. —Andrew, 2011 Heartland 30RKDD

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Beginner hiking and backpacking: Don’t make these mistakes!

By Cheri Sicard

Hiking and even backpacking for longer treks are terrific activities for RVers. Not only do they get you out into nature, but they also help you stay fit, too. When it comes to beginning hiking or backpacking there are some dumb mistakes that people make that, in some cases, can get them into serious trouble. Backpacking and hiking expert Jeremiah Stringer is here to make sure that NEVER happens to you.

Click here to watch

Add RVing on Nevada’s wacky Extraterrestrial Highway to your bucket list

By Cheri Sicard

The sun had no sooner set on Nevada’s remote Extraterrestrial (ET) Highway when the previously silent sky suddenly roared to life with aircraft. Or more precisely the sounds of aircraft. Lots of them. The dark and cloudy early night sky provided no clues as to who or what was creating the din. But the noise continued uninterrupted, with a few window-rattling booms occasionally punctuating the steady drone. Continue reading about this intriguing encounter.

Reader poll

Do you have serious food allergies?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Easy way to clean your showerhead

Can’t get your RV showerhead off to clean it? Fill up a plastic storage bag with white vinegar, “bag” the shower head, and hold it in place with a rubber band or other tie. Leave it hanging overnight to dissolve mineral deposits.

Recipe of the Day

Homemade Ham and Scalloped Potatoes

by Megan Flores from Chicago, IL

Take your homemade scalloped potatoes to a whole new level by adding ham. It adds savoriness to the potatoes and makes this hearty dish even better. These scalloped potatoes and ham can be eaten as a main dish, for brunch, or a heavier side dish. The homemade sauce is creamy, buttery, and melts into the cheese. So good! This recipe calls for ham steaks. If you have leftover holiday ham, that would work too.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Which of these prolific authors is actually composed of a group of ghostwriters? Ursula Bloom? Nora Roberts? R.L. Stine? Carolyn Keene? If you guessed Carolyn Keene, the name behind the Nancy Drew mysteries, you’re right! Nancy Drew is not the work of a single author. In fact, it’s simply the name given to a cast of ghostwriters. Go back and reread a few Nancy Drew mysteries and you’ll probably be able to see a difference in writing styles.

*How many geysers are in Yellowstone National Park? Take a guess then read yesterday’s trivia to see if you’re right.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Skye and Sula, our Rough Coat Collies, enjoy the new MiniMax. They wish momma would get off their bed though.” —Carol Lindquist

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

