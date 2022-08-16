What is the best RV battery: lithium, lead or AGM?

By Cheri Sicard

Are you thinking about switching out your old lead acid RV or marine batteries to today’s new, modern lithium batteries? I know I have been. Before you pull that trigger on new RV batteries, the National RV Training Academy has some points to consider.

Lithium batteries

Lithium batteries are pricey. If you are going to make an expensive upgrade like this to your RV, you want to make sure it will be worth it.

How expensive are lithium batteries? Sticker shock expensive. Like, in the neighborhood of $1,000 expensive. Yow! My knee-jerk reaction was that’s not going to be worth it.

And for many people, it won’t be. But not everyone.

What is the best RV battery for you?

The question you should be asking: “What is the best RV battery for my needs and my specific RV lifestyle?”

Because what makes sense for you is all that matters.

The video below does a great job of breaking down all the considerations you need to take into account to accurately evaluate what kind of RV battery investment might be right for you. And it does it quickly and concisely without a lot of fluff and filler.

Factors compared between lead acid, AGM, and lithium RV batteries include:

Price

Overall life cycle of the battery

Weight of the battery

Depth of discharge, meaning how low can you drain the battery before having to recharge it without doing damage

Recharge rate, meaning how quickly can it recharge

Maintenance, meaning how much work it takes to maintain

Plus a few other miscellaneous things you need to consider about RV batteries but probably never thought about.

Check the video out before investing in any new batteries. You’ll be glad you did.

